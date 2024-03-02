UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev: Live results stream, highlights and fight card updates

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev live mma fight card.

Join us tonight (March 2nd) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev, which is happening live from the ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas. The heavyweights will be on deck for the main event when the UFC’s #12 ranked, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, plays the role of gatekeeper against the surging 12-0, Shamil Gaziev. For the co-main event for this UFC fight night, longtime veteran Tyson Pedro will attempt to take the ‘0’ from the 10-0 light heavyweight prospect, Vitor Petrino. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 1:00 pm ET.

Rozenstruik has been struggling to find any consistency in the Octagon, struggling to win back-to-back matches in his last eight outings. He’s kind of been the litmus test for the elite of the division. Those that beat him are those who are the best the sport has to offer, and those he beats are usually either old, or out of the UFC. After being submitted in the first round in his last match, Rozenstruik is getting a chance to rebound against someone who is currently inexperienced at the highest level.

Gaziev has everything to prove here, and I’d be shocked if he was able to storm Jairzinho’s castle on the feet the way he did in his last fight against Martin Buday. Shamil has a couple of rear-naked choke victories under his belt, and since Rozenstruik was caught in an RNC in his last match, perhaps that the path of least resistance for the undefeated fighter. I’m also curious to see how Gaziev’s gas tank will hold up in the event of a fourth and/or fifth frame. The man has never even seen a third round.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev takes place on March 2nd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 4 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

MMA: UFC 296 – Buday vs Gaziev Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Martin Buday (red gloves) fights Shamil Gaziev (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20231216_jhp_cs1_0015 | StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Washington DC-Overeem vs Rozenstruik, Dec 7, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Alistair Overeem (red gloves) fights Jairzinho Rozenstruik (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports, 07.12.2019 00:42:13, 13765817, Capital One Arena, UFC Fight Night, NPStrans, Alistair Overeem, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 13765817 | AmberxSearls / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author