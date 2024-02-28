UFC Vegas 87 hits all the right marks but still looks awful

Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Charlotte | Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC Vegas 87 is an ugly card, full stop. Despite the fact that the alternative stats look decent (ranked fights, fighters, etc.), the matchups don’t do much in the way of getting us amped to watch the card. If anything, it’s a deterrent to it. Let’s face it, no matter what they do, the Apex cards always seem like leftovers, even when they’re not.

And with two last minute replacements, we even get an athlete who is scheduled to fight for another promotion next weekend. It just always feels like we’re being cheated out of good cards for one reason or another, be it due to a lack of name value (big issue on this event) or a lack of ranked athletes and fights.

UFC Vegas 87 promo trailer

We get a smattering of everything on this show, but there’s nothing too egregious when we stack up our normal factoids. It’s when we peel back the layers of the records that we start to see where the seams are coming apart. Take Eryk Anders, for starters. In his last six fights, he’s only managed to win two of them.

To make matters worse, Anders’ opponent, Jamie Pickett, is on a four-fight losing skid. This is supposed to be the top promotion on the planet with the very best fighters in the world. Why are we getting this level slop if that’s the case? I know we’ve beaten this poor old pony to death, but when the product never changes, it’s hard to not feel frustrated and even a little cheated.

We realize fighters need to make their debuts, get back on track from losses, etc. but it generally seems like they lump all those elements exclusively into the Apex cards. As mentioned above, the alternative stats or “fun factoids” aren’t awful for this event, but it still has absolutely zero curb appeal to speak of. Let’s look at the fights we predicted:

UFC Vegas 87

Did you talk about anything besides UFC Vegas 87?

We did! We actually started the episode with our headlines this week and due to time constraints, we gave you the episode for FREE. Here’s the hot sheet list:

Israel Adesanya interview about UFC 300

Fight trailer for Ngannou-Joshua

Nate Diaz wants on UFC 306 card

Ryan Garcia calling out Sean O’Malley

Henry Cejudo’s non-retirement

Listen to the FREE preview

UFC Vegas 87 fight card preview

UFC Vegas 87 streaming + ticket info

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev takes place on March 2nd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 4 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. If you just so happen to be out in Las Vegas and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here. UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author