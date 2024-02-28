Graphic: See the gruesome cut Brian Ortega suffered 3 weeks before UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega reacts in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at CDMX Arena. | Luis Marin of ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Brian Ortega dealt with a few injuries ahead of UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega had to deal with disaster after disaster ahead of UFC Mexico City this past Saturday. For his first fight in nearly two years, Ortega finally stepped into the Octagon, where he awaited his rematch with Yair Rodriguez. As he was introduced by Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer, ’T-City’ injured himself after rolling his ankle during a jump.

The injury could not have come at a worse time, but that was not the only one Ortega dealt with ahead of his fight.

Ortega got cut during training

In a recent Instagram post, Rener Gracie revealed Brian Ortega suffered a cut during one of his final training sessions for UFC Mexico City. It happened less than a month away from the event, and there was some concern that the Rener Gracie representative would not get to fight, especially after receiving 14 (!) stitches.

Warning: Some of the photos are graphic. Please proceed with caution.

“Three weeks before the fight, Brian caught a nasty head butt while training [at Gracie University HQ]. Slide two,” posted Gracie. “It was so deep that he had to get four stitches on the inside and ten on the surface. Slide three.

“Being so close to the fight we knew that one light punch in that region would have busted it right open,” continued Gracie. “It was our biggest concern (until he rolled his ankle during Round 0). The day after the stitches went in, when I texted him asking if he still wanted to fight, he and [Mike Saffaie] sent me a video response. Slide four.”

Here is another picture of the cut:

🚨| Three weeks before #UFCMexico, Brian Ortega suffered a cut from a head butt that required 14 stitches, according to his coach Rener Gracie. pic.twitter.com/Mca8u1hLIv — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 28, 2024

A newly stitched Ortega responded to Gracie with a clear answer.

“The show continues, homie! We don’t even care,” said Ortega. “We sweatin’. The show continues. Come on, Rener. Come on, man! We don’t stop!”

As expected, Ortega went on to fight Rodriguez, who he ultimately finished via third-round arm-triangle choke. After avenging a loss to ‘El Pantera,’ Ortega hinted at potentially fighting newly crowned UFC champion Ilia Topuria.

Jon Anik wants Ortega in a No. 1 contender fight next

That said, UFC commentator Jon Anik has another idea for Brian Ortega. During a recent edition of The Anik & Florian podcast, Anik gave his thoughts on what could happen next for the 33-year-old.

“Perhaps Brian Ortega will be next, I would like to see Brian Ortega fight Movsar Evloev,” said Anik. “I think that is the fight to make as a five round main event, as a championship title eliminator. I think a lot of the questions have to do with the calendar and getting a venue in Spain and Alexander Volkanovski’s desire to take some time off or turn around quickly, but Kenny [Florian], correct me if I’m wrong, not out of the realm of possibility that on the strength of this win this weekend, that Brian Ortega has set up a date with Ilia Topuria for the undisputed UFC featherweight title.”

There is certainly a case for Topuria vs. Ortega, but Anik has a great idea with this potential No. 1 contender fight in Ortega vs. Evloev. If the UFC goes with an immediate rematch for Topuria and Volkanovski, then these two should fight for who gets the winner.

Evloev has already expressed interest in a No. 1 contender fight with Ortega, who he has criticized for staying in the top five of the division despite his inactivity.

Me vs @BrianTcity for the number 1 contender spot 👊🏼 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 25, 2024

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author