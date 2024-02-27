UFC veterans clash at upcoming Fight Night events 

Michael Johnson (red gloves) reacts in the fight against Artem Lobov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moncton Events Centre.

We are here with another edition of Fights on Tap for you! This is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and we have some violence ahead of us on upcoming Fight Nights.

In this new group of fights, I have to shine a light on the 155ers because Joel Alvarez vs. Mateusz Rebecki and Michael Johnson vs. Matt Frevola are really fun! Given their similar specialties, I am excited to see how Alvarez vs. Rebecki unfolds on the ground.

Then we have Johnson vs. Frevola, a fight that most people are expecting to end early. In three of his four recent Octagon appearances, the ’Steamrolla’ has steamrolled (sorry) his opponents, finishing Genaro Valdez, Ottman Azaitar and Drew Dober within the first round. He recently found himself on the receiving end of a first-round finish courtesy of Benoit Saint-Denis, but Frevola has bounced back from worse.

Johnson recently bounced back from a loss with a decision against Darrius Flowers and said that was the ‘best Michael Johnson’ we have seen, so I am curious to see how Michael Johnson 3.0 does against Frevola. Either way, we are in for a fun fight.

Announced UFC fights

UFC Vegas 87 — March 2

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios — bantamweight

UFC Atlantic City — March 30

Pat Sabatini vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight

UFC Vegas 91 — April 27

UFC Fight Night — May 11

UFC Fight Night — May 18

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 167 — March 15

Matthew Camilleri vs. Niccolo Solinas — lightweight

Cage Warriors 168 — March 16

Qendrim Pallata vs. Mario Mingaj — middleweight

Cage Warriors 169 — March 30

Rhi-Rhi Hudson vs. Indy Briar — strawweight

Cage Warriors 170 — April 6

Scott Harvey vs. Enrico Di Gangi — bantamweight

Mario Mingaj is a great signing for Cage Warriors! The Italian is 5-0 with four finishes, so hopefully we see more of those from him. Qendrim Pallata is a tough test, though, so this fight is interesting.

Announced KSW fights

KSW 94 — May 11

Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Artur Szpilka — heavyweight

Robert Ruchala vs. Patryk Kaczmarczyk — featherweight

Something tells me we are getting a knockout in Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Artur Szpilka, so thank you KSW for scheduling this fight.

