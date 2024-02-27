UFC’s biggest weight bullies? CSAC reveals competition weights for UFC 298

Geoff Neal weighs in for UFC 285. | Louis Grasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

They UFC loves to talk about their partnerships with regulatory agencies. It’s one of the major selling points for the promotion, that they adhere to all government standards wherever their cards may be held. It’s also something they’ve worked continuously to obfuscate as well, lobbying states like Nevada and Florida to stop the release of fight purse information.

As a result, while the UFC may only very rarely operate without commission oversight (and in those cases brings their own version of the NSAC with them), fans, pundits, and other industry figures rarely get a look at the business side of MMA anymore. That said, the California State Athletic Commission has held fast, not just as one of the few regulating bodies that still releases fighter purse numbers, but perhaps the only regulator that releases rehydration weights for competing fighters.

CSAC releases UFC 298 rehydration weights

That bit of info comes as part of a long-standing (but largely unsuccessful) attempt by the CSAC to limit weight cutting in MMA. Fighters that gain back more than 10% of their body weight on fight night, get a recommendation from the commission to move up a division. Fighters that gain back more than 15% are in danger of having their bouts cancelled altogether.

The reality of this kind of attempted crackdown hasn’t been anywhere near as strict as the CSAC has advertised, but it does mean that they’re releasing some very interesting data to the public. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter first dropped the info on social media.

Here are the fight day weights from UFC 298



Biggest gains by percentage (15+%):

Geoff Neal 170.5 ➡️ 200.8

Merab Dvalishvili 135.0 ➡️ 156.8

Carlos Vera 135.5 ➡️ 158.6

Danny Barlow 171.0 ➡️ 197.8

Paulo Costa 185.5 ➡️ 215.2

Ilia Topuria 144.5 ➡️ 167.2

Volkanovski 144.5 ➡️ 166.2 pic.twitter.com/vlDXbo9bs7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 27, 2024

UFC 298 fight night numbers

Ilia Topuria: 167.2 lbs, 16% gain (144.5 @ weigh-ins)

Alexander Volkanovski: 166.2 lbs, 15% gain (144.5 @ weigh-ins)

Robert Whittaker: 207.6 lbs, 12% gain (185.5 @ weigh-ins)

Paulo Costa: 215.2 lbs, 16% gain (185.5 @ weigh-ins)

Ian Machado Garry: 180.6 lbs, 6% gain (170.5 @ weigh-ins)

Geoff Neal: 200.8 lbs, 18% gain (170.5 @ weigh-ins)*

Merab Dvalishvili: 156.8 lbs, 16% gain (135 @ weigh-ins)

Henry Cejudo: 150.6 lbs, 12% gain (135 @ weigh-ins)

Anthony Hernandez: 203.6 lbs, 10% gain (185.5 @ weigh-ins)

Roman Kopylov: 194 lbs, 5% gain (185 @ weigh-ins)

Amanda Lemos: 123.8 lbs, 7% gain (115.5 @ weigh-ins)

Mackenzie Dern: 127 lbs, 9% gain (116 @ weigh-ins)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: 273.4 lbs, 5% gain (261.5 @ weigh-ins)*

Junior Tafa: 247 lbs, 1% loss (249 @ weigh-ins)

Rinya Nakamura: 147.2 lbs, 9% gain (135.5 @ weigh-ins)

Carlos Vera: 158.6 lbs, 17% gain (135.5 @ weigh-ins)*

Zhang Mingyang: 230.2 lbs, 13% gain (204.5 @ weigh-ins)*

Brendson Ribeiro: 219.6 lbs, 7% gain (205.5 @ weigh-ins)

Danny Barlow: 197.8 lbs, 16% gain (171 @ weigh-ins)*

Josh Quinlan: 187.8 lbs, 11% gain (169 @ weigh-ins)

Oban Elliott: 185.2 lbs, 9% gain (170.5 @ weigh-ins)

Val Woodburn: 184 lbs, 9% gain (169.5 @ weigh-ins)

Miranda Maverick: 135.8 lbs, 8% gain (126 @ weigh-ins)

Andrea Lee: 136.2 lbs, 9% gain (125.5 @ weigh-ins)

Those fighters listed in bold gained more than the recommended 10% set by the CSAC. Those fighters in italics gained more than the 15% threshold at which the CSAC has threatened to cancel fights. Those starred fighters entered the Octagon on fight night with a 10 lb or greater weight advantage over their opponent.

Clearly, from the data above, Danny Barlow, Carlos Vera, and Geoff Neal appear to be the most egregious ‘weight bullies’ on the card. Neal, especially, came in a whopping 20 lbs heavier than Ian Machado Garry for their welterweight PPV bout. Both Vera and Neal, however, suffered decision losses on the night, despite the size discrepancy in place.

Despite already having announced 15 UFC events at multiple locations both around the US and internationally, the promotion does not yet have another card on the horizon that will include any publicly released commission data along with the event.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author