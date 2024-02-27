Subscribe
MMA News
0

Judo Chump – Cam Newton evens the odds

Over the weekend, NFL player Cam Newton was

By: Victor Rodriguez | 52 seconds
Judo Chump – Cam Newton evens the odds
Nah, man.

Hey, how often do you get to see an NFL player in person? For most people, the answer is probably not often. They’re not usually hard to spot, seeing as they’re mostly big dudes with a lot of mass on their frame.

Regardless of your state of physical fitness, it’s probably not a great idea to make those dudes mad. They’re not only huge, but you have to remember that most of them have to be top-level athletes. But that doesn’t stop a lot of misguided souls from trying to test these guys in public with no true awareness of how to handle physical confrontation.

What’s the worst that could happen?

A lot can go wrong, man. Just ask the dude that got into a fight with former NFL player Brendan Langley. He had a few chances to call it off, but just had to get his licks in. But he ended up taking more licks than a Tootsie Pop himself

And it didn’t have to go down like that, but people are stubborn. I know good and damn well that the benefits from United Airlines aren’t good enough for you to fall back on from that ass-whupping you’re gonna eat with all the sides you can handle. It ain’t worth it. But some people don’t learn. Why?

Well, it’s because of something you’ve already heard from me many, many, many times. At some point in his life, every man thinks he can rap, and every man thinks he can fight. And we’re about to find out what happens when another NFL player faces the fisticuffs equivalents of Kevin Federline.

Picking a fight with Cam Newton?

Look, I don’t follow football. I barely know how the game works. But I know Cam Newton. More accurately, I know two things about him:

I’ve seen him pull off some ballsy moves and take some crazy hits. All that and he’s still able to play at 34 despite being a free agent right now. Some athletes retire and age poorly due to various reasons to the point where you could barely tell they were ever a pro athlete in the first place. Not Newton. Dude is still spry.

Man, this was dumb

While at a youth event over the weekend, a fight broke out involving Newton and various individuals that were very clearly not ready to tussle with him. Newton seems to be pretty well-respected as a player, which makes it even odder that this altercation even took place. We know why you’re here. Here’s the clip.

Let’s make this clear from the start: Newton might as well have been Max from Streets of Rage in this thing. He’s clearly at a major size advantage against everyone here and could conceivably pound these guys into the turf if he chose to. I can’t tell if anyone truly landed anything that hurt him at all. Man, look at this.

image 83
image 84

The one guy tries to lift Newton off the ground, and Newton just keeps his hold on the other guy and drags him like moving a dishcloth across a kitchen counter. How you gonna get sonned like that by a guy wearing a hat that belongs on a Bloodborne boss.

But pay attention to the right side of the screen, because HERE COMES A NEW CHALLENGER!!

image 85
image 86

He gets a hit off on Newton, who is stopped before he can retaliate as he’s pulled off by a few dudes. He looks like he’s swimming on land as he ends up with his arms outstretched. It takes about four guys to restrain him.

image 87

The motives here aren’t clear, but the result is. A fight broke out, and a small group couldn’t hurt a guy that in all honesty could have easily done some irreparable harm to at least one of them. While we don’t know exactly what started the whole ordeal, there may have been some sort of animosity prior to things popping off.

The gentleman in this video is a performance coach that has now come around to state that the entire thing started due to instigation from Newton being disrespectful for no reason. Newton himself has not released any statement at the time of this writing, but it may be safe to say these guys might not be trying to do this again anytime soon.

Especially since the internet is already roasting these dudes to kingdom come.

Be safe, kids. Stay dry and don’t pick fights.

Share this story
About the author
Victor Rodriguez
Victor Rodriguez

Victor Rodriguez has been a writer and podcaster for Bloody Elbow since 2015. He started his way as a lowly commenter and moderator to become the miscreant he is now. He often does weekly bits on fringe martial arts items across the globe, oddball street combat pieces, previews, analysis, and some behind-the-scenes support. He has trained in wrestling, Karate, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and the occasional Muay Thai and Judo lesson here and there. Victor has also been involved with acting and audio editing projects. He lives in Pennsylvania where he plays way too many video games and is an S-rank dad.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Ex-UFC champ free of nerves ahead of Gamebred MMA title fight: ‘I’ve always been really anxious’
'I've always been really anxious' - former UFC champ free of nerves ahead of Gamebred MMA title fight
Lucas Rezende | February 27, 2024
0
UFC veterans clash at upcoming Fight Night events 
UFC veterans clash at upcoming Fight Night events 
Kristen King | February 27, 2024
0
Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight trailer is insane!
Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight trailer is insane!
Stephie Haynes | February 27, 2024
0
Read more stories