Judo Chump – Cam Newton evens the odds

Hey, how often do you get to see an NFL player in person? For most people, the answer is probably not often. They’re not usually hard to spot, seeing as they’re mostly big dudes with a lot of mass on their frame.

Regardless of your state of physical fitness, it’s probably not a great idea to make those dudes mad. They’re not only huge, but you have to remember that most of them have to be top-level athletes. But that doesn’t stop a lot of misguided souls from trying to test these guys in public with no true awareness of how to handle physical confrontation.

What’s the worst that could happen?

A lot can go wrong, man. Just ask the dude that got into a fight with former NFL player Brendan Langley. He had a few chances to call it off, but just had to get his licks in. But he ended up taking more licks than a Tootsie Pop himself

And it didn’t have to go down like that, but people are stubborn. I know good and damn well that the benefits from United Airlines aren’t good enough for you to fall back on from that ass-whupping you’re gonna eat with all the sides you can handle. It ain’t worth it. But some people don’t learn. Why?

Well, it’s because of something you’ve already heard from me many, many, many times. At some point in his life, every man thinks he can rap, and every man thinks he can fight. And we’re about to find out what happens when another NFL player faces the fisticuffs equivalents of Kevin Federline.

Picking a fight with Cam Newton?

Look, I don’t follow football. I barely know how the game works. But I know Cam Newton. More accurately, I know two things about him:

The dude can dress extravagantly and get away with it because…

Cam Newton is tough as hell…

I’ve seen him pull off some ballsy moves and take some crazy hits. All that and he’s still able to play at 34 despite being a free agent right now. Some athletes retire and age poorly due to various reasons to the point where you could barely tell they were ever a pro athlete in the first place. Not Newton. Dude is still spry.

Man, this was dumb

While at a youth event over the weekend, a fight broke out involving Newton and various individuals that were very clearly not ready to tussle with him. Newton seems to be pretty well-respected as a player, which makes it even odder that this altercation even took place. We know why you’re here. Here’s the clip.

Let’s make this clear from the start: Newton might as well have been Max from Streets of Rage in this thing. He’s clearly at a major size advantage against everyone here and could conceivably pound these guys into the turf if he chose to. I can’t tell if anyone truly landed anything that hurt him at all. Man, look at this.

The one guy tries to lift Newton off the ground, and Newton just keeps his hold on the other guy and drags him like moving a dishcloth across a kitchen counter. How you gonna get sonned like that by a guy wearing a hat that belongs on a Bloodborne boss.



But pay attention to the right side of the screen, because HERE COMES A NEW CHALLENGER!!

He gets a hit off on Newton, who is stopped before he can retaliate as he’s pulled off by a few dudes. He looks like he’s swimming on land as he ends up with his arms outstretched. It takes about four guys to restrain him.

The motives here aren’t clear, but the result is. A fight broke out, and a small group couldn’t hurt a guy that in all honesty could have easily done some irreparable harm to at least one of them. While we don’t know exactly what started the whole ordeal, there may have been some sort of animosity prior to things popping off.

The gentleman in this video is a performance coach that has now come around to state that the entire thing started due to instigation from Newton being disrespectful for no reason. Newton himself has not released any statement at the time of this writing, but it may be safe to say these guys might not be trying to do this again anytime soon.

Especially since the internet is already roasting these dudes to kingdom come.

A gaggle of grown men tried to jump a former NFL MVP and failed miserably.

Be safe, kids. Stay dry and don’t pick fights.

