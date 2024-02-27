Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight trailer is insane!

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua promotional poster

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua just had an incredible trailer drop for their fight. The Saudi promoters in conjunction with DAZN really pulled out all the stops on this one, giving it the full treatment with a super cool video game overlay reminiscent of old school, 8-bit fighting games. There’s dazzling special effects that make you feel like you’re in a movie-arcade game crossover. The clip is basically a mini-movie, and even has a title: Knockout Chaos.

The video is a fantastic way to market Francis Ngannou’s second foray into heavyweight boxing and once again, he’s facing another elite tier opponent in Anthony Joshua. Last week, Ngannou’s team dropped some training footage of Francis looking in phenomenal shape as Coach Dewey Cooper helps to condition his solar plexus, further adding to the pre-fight hype.

Francis Ngannou in incredible condition ahead of his March 8th clash against Anthony Joshua 😲#JoshuaNgannou | #FrancisNgannou | #KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/vdsCAGBsdf — IFL TV (@IFLTV) February 21, 2024 Francis Ngannou training ahead of fight with Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou has this incredible opportunity after shocking the entire combat sports world when he not only took lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to a split decision, he also knocked him down during the bout. Even with as good as Joshua has looked since his pair of disappointing losses to Usyk, it is not outside the realm of possibility to think Ngannou could win here. Joshua’s three victories since Usyk weren’t exactly over world-beaters and Francis still hits like a truck.

@francis_ngannou is aware of the experience gap, but undeterred in self-belief 💪



Buy #JoshuaNgannou now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/kL8RByqYzZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 21, 2024 Francis Ngannou talks Anthony Joshua

Didn’t we see another awesome trailer recently?

Last month, just a day before Tyson Fury’s camp released the unfortunate news that he’d suffered a terrible cut that forced his title bout with Oleksandr Usyk to be postponed, another trailer was released. It was similar to this one in that it was elaborate, had tons of special effects and even came with a Peaky Blinder narration. It was an amazing bit of promotional fodder, and surely not to be outdone anytime soon. Or so we thought…

Here we are, just a little over a month later and we have yet another shining example of the way fights—in any combat sport—should be promoted. We all thought the McGregor vs. Aldo trailer was the end all-be all, but one look at this clip shows the inadequacy of the UFC’s promotional machine. UFC 300 is just around the corner, so they have a golden opportunity to do something great. Considering the headlining bout, they really should go all out to give it some pizazz and make people feel like this is as important an event as the UFC leads us to believe the double zero cards are.

But anyway, I’ve kept you waiting long enough, let’s have a gander at the trailer:

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou promotional trailer

When is Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou?

The heavyweight bout will headline a Saudi Arabian card in Riyadh where some of the fights won’t even be revealed until next week, according to Eddie Hearn. March 8th is the date with an early start time of 1pm Eastern. The PPV costs $39.99 through DAZN. A second option for purchase can be found at PPV.com, with the price there coming in at $69.99

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author