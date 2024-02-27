Could a fight between Ryan Garcia and UFC’s Sean O’Malley ever happen?

Ryan Garcia prepares to fight Gervonta Davis | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ryan Garcia has once again called out UFC’s bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. Boxing’s babyfaced superstar engaged in a back-and-forth on X (formerly Twitter) with the UFC bantamweight champion prompting many to wonder if Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions would be able to co-promote a fight with the UFC between the two sluggers. O’Malley has issued his own boxing callout last year, only it was to Gervonta Davis. Garcia actually replied back then, suggesting a fight of his own with O’Malley.

Now, with a title fight already made official with super lightweight champion Devin Haney, Garcia is looking to “Sugar” Sean again. How serious he is remains to be seen, but this latest conversation began with Ryan posting the following:

I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC that’s it but Dana you’d have to cut me that real check. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 25, 2024 Ryan Garcia calls out Sean O’Malley

“I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC that’s it but Dana you’d have to cut me that real check.”

O’Malley quickly replied back.

“Brother I KILL YOU within minutes” and from there, the would-be UFC star kept the ball rolling with one more round of chest thumping.

“say less for real set it up rainbow head” and followed up with one last post, “Alright rainbow head, There is only one way to find out… Dana let’s do this”

Alright rainbow head, There is only one way to find out… Dana let’s do this pic.twitter.com/3MglJYmbhQ — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 25, 2024 Sean O’Malley replies to Ryan Garcia

Garcia would then guest on The MMA Hour where he doubled down on his callout, vowing to “destroy” O’Malley. Is there even a snowball’s chance in the hot place that a co-promotion could happen to make this contest a reality? John Nash weighs in on the callout, as well as Garcia’s claim that by year’s end, he will have made in the neighborhood of $100M.

Ryan Garcia doubles down on O’Malley callout

What else did you talk about besides Ryan Garcia?

The episode had a variety of topics in addition to the above online squabble. We also looked at another potential cross-promoted pairing between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones since the PFL and their Saudi backers had both UFC heavyweight champions at the PFL vs. Bellator event in Riyadh this past weekend. There’s also an antitrust update in there, too. Let’s look at our outline:

1. PFL vs Bellator event

What, if anything, does Bellator winning 5-1 say about the two entities and PFL’s acquisition of Bellator?

Do we think it was successful for PFL? With PPV sales or with the Saudis?

Do we think PFL is happy that Renan Ferreira beat Ryan Bader? Do we think FRancis Ngannou was happy with it and do we think they actually fight?

Does Ngannou have to fight in the PFL?

2. Who do we think invited Jones to the PFL?

What do we think about the questions they asked him, specifically about fighting Ngannou?

Is there any chance we can see Ngannou vs Jones?

3. What do we think is going on with Conor McGregor and the UFC?

McGregor says he wants to fight, while Dana says he’s not interested (because he’s rich) and Michael Chandler says it’s definitely happening.

Could he use the Ali Act to get out of his contract?

4. Zuffa’s list of witnesses

Who is testifying on behalf of the UFC? Any surprises?

Are they being subpoenaed or volunteering to testify for the UFC?

Could it backfire having some of these people testify?

5. Ryan Garcia’s callout of Sean O’Malley

Could this fight realistically be co-promoted

Are Ryan Garcia’s claims of making $100M by year’s end legitimate?

Listen to the FREE preview

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author