UFC CEO Dana White reveals Putin’s luxurious gifts to Khabib after Conor McGregor win

Welcome to this week’s edition of the MMA Hangover! We begin this piece with UFC CEO Dana White’s revelation of some swanky gifts Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father after defeating Conor McGregor in 2018.

Dana White reveals Putin’s luxurious gifts to Khabib after UFC 229

You all remember UFC 229. It was 2018’s biggest event and the organization’s most successful card to date in terms of PPV buys.

The headliner was a grudge-fueled match between then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, with a build-up spanning six months prior. And by now, the entire world already knows how that fight ended.

What we don’t know, however, was the happenings behind the scenes, outside of the melee that broke out between the two camps after the bout. According to UFC CEO Dana White, Khabib immediately spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone, who came bearing gifts.

“He didn’t even make it back to his dressing room after (UFC 229),” White said on the Games With Names Podcast. “Putin was on the phone.

“And Putin gave him and his father $20 million worth of property in Russia. Then, he went into these Muslim territories where these guys are just (giving him) cars, money, gyms… whatever he wanted.”

Khabib retired undefeated in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethe at UFC 254, a win he made look so easy. And while he did get his flowers through a Hall of Fame induction in 2022, he failed to make the bossman’s GOAT list because of his early exit.

“The greatest of all time is Jon Jones. Jon Jones is undefeated. Khabib is undefeated, too, but I would’ve liked to see Khabib do more.”

See, this is why I think the ‘GOAT’ conversation is pointless, primarily because of the subjectivity and the numerous variables involved. But that’s a topic for another time.

In Other News

Brock Lesnar advised Tony Ferguson to retire

Five years ago, Tony Ferguson was at the top of the UFC’s lightweight division. As the most feared boogeyman of the weight class at the time, “El Cucuy” eventually won the interim title, adding to his growing accolades.

Then 2020 came, beginning with his brain-shaking five-rounder with Justin Gaethje, which changed everything. Ferguson racked up loss after loss, with more brutal ones along the way. He is currently on a seven-fight skid, prompting concerns and retirement talks.

Ferguson recently appeared on the Jaxxon Podcast with former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and revealed that he was advised to call it quits by one of his close mentors: Brock Lesnar.

“He said after one of my fights — I think it was four fights ago… ‘You should think about retiring.’ He was real.

Ferguson says Lesnar always had sound advice to offer him.

“The coolest thing was he would always tell me, ‘Save your money, pay our taxes.’ After every f—ng fight. Nothing like, ‘Good job’ and shit.”

The TUF 13 winner, who turned 40 this month, greatly respects ‘coach Brock.’ But regarding the retirement talk, his stance remains the same.

“Anytime I get hurt, I come back with a f—ng vengeance because, like I said, you need a slap in the face in order to do it. Because the only person that’s gonna do it for us is ourselves. Nobody’s gonna tell us what the f—k to do.

“I’mma fight until the wheels fall off. F—k retiring, dude.”

Ferguson also talked about his training with David Goggins, his ongoing beef with Khabib, and some psychology behind handshakes. It is worth burning an hour and a half on if you have the time.

Fighters’ Words

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa agrees with your hot takes.

After his second straight loss at UFC 298, Henry Cejudo knows what he wants next.

Bellator champion/Mr. Big Spender Johnny Eblen releases his statement after his split decision win against Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs. Bellator over the weekend.

In Case You Missed It

Hangover Cure

Way before my MMA fandom, I watched a lot of NBA basketball. I was particularly drawn to the mid-90s to early 2000s, back when the game was – for the lack of a better word… different.

Being enamored by the legend of Michael Jordan was automatic, and seeing eventual superstars like Kobe Bryant rise to the top was a sight to behold. But there was one name that also stood out to me at the time: Jason Williams.

It was probably his flashiness or the ball-handling style that I didn’t see much of then, but I saw why the nickname ‘White Chocolate’ became a good fit. And as I’ve discovered recently, the man is quite a storyteller.

In this 12-minute clip, you’ll see why.

