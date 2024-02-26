UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev: Fight card, start time, live streams

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev headlines Saturday's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/MattxDavies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Following a UFC fight night this past weekend full of flyweights at elevation in Mexico City, the world’s premiere MMA league is heading back to their home base that is the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday (March 2nd) for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev. Heavyweights will grace the main event when the UFC’s #12 ranked, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, collides with the undefeated, yet unranked, Shamil Gaziev. The co-main event for this UFC fight night is happening in the light heavyweight division, and will enjoy longtime promotional veteran, Tyson Pedro, tussle with the rising undefeated prospect, Vitor Petrino. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 1:00 pm ET.

The matchup for Saturday’s main event involves a someone who has been around the block in Jairzinho Rozenstruik playing gatekeeper to the rankings against the 12-0 Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik is looking to get back into the win column after getting submitted by Jailton Almeida in the first round last May, and really hasn’t been the same since that horrific Francis N’Gannou outing. Gaziev has been taking souls outside of the UFC, and that trend continued in his promotional debut against Martin Buday last December. This is a huge step up in competition, but since when has that ever thwarted a surging heavyweight?

The co-main event for Saturday’s UFC fight night will include the curious case of Tyson Pedro. Following his return to action in 2022, Pedro finished off Anton Turkalj, Harry Hunsucker, and the now BYB Extreme bare knuckle havyweight champion, Ike Villanueva. His only loss in there was a three-round decision to Modestas Bukauskas. It’s almost like he’s restarted his career, in exactly the same 3-1 kind of way. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares against a 10-0 budding prospect in Vitor Petrino, who has already passed his first-three UFC tests with flying colors.

The UFC failed to fully get their fix for the lighter divisions in Mexico City, so this weekend there’s two flyweight bouts, three bantamweight tilts, plus that Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios matchup from last week now rebooked for this weekend at 140-pounds. One of the flyweight fights to keep an eye on is the scrap between the UFC’s #7 ranked, Alex Perez, and the #8 ranked, Muhammad Mokaev.

– Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: Heavyweight

– Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro: Light Heavyweight

– Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez: Flyweight

– Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight

– Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan: Bantamweight

– Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios: 140-pounds

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev takes place on March 2nd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 4 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

If you just so happen to be out in Las Vegas and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

