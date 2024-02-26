PFL champion ready for Francis Ngannou after 21-second KO win: ‘I’ll continue to make history’

Icon Sportswire/IMAGO: Renan Ferreira feels ready for Francis Ngannou after beating Ryan Bader.

Hello, boys and girls. It is Monday once again, which means it’s time for another edition of the Brazil Beat. You know, the weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community (from the UFC and beyond), all conveniently put together in one place by yours truly.

This week, we’ve got PFL champion Renan Ferreira calling out Francis Ngannou after his quick win over Ryan Bader, some freaky knockouts from Fight Music Show, Paulo Costa calling out Khamzat Chimaev and much more. So let’s jump right in.

PFL champion calls out Francis Ngannou

The Professional Fighters League heavyweight champion is feeling quite confident after yet another quick knockout win last weekend. Paired up against the Bellator champ in Ryan Bader, Renan Ferreira won the superfight in just 21 seconds, after catching his opponent early into the first round.

The fast win made ‘Problema’ feel rather confident and of course he did not waste the opportunity to once again call out the biggest start under the PFL banner, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with Combate, Ferreira stated he already feels like one of the biggest heavyweight champions in MMA history, and is willing to prove it by facing and ultimately defeating Francis Ngannou. if given the chance.

“I’m one of the biggest heavyweights of all time. I’ve already shown this here, and I’ll continue to make history.”

“Fighting a champion like Francis has always been a dream of mine, to be among the best in the world.” Ferreira said. “This is my time. I’m ready. You could be in the cage, it could be in a boxing ring. Wherever you want. I’ll be ready.

Honestly, I think a fight between Ferreira and Francis Ngannou has the potential to be pretty good, but it probably lacks the star power to make it happen. I would be surprised if it ever happened, especially now that the ‘Predator’ has become quite the boxing star.

Paulo Costa now wants Kamaru Usman

Meanwhile, in a callout that could actually make more sense, middleweight Paulo Costa is after another former UFC champion.

Having just lost to former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, it seems ‘Borrachinha’ is looking for a big rebound match now against once welterweight king Kamaru Usman. On his official Twitter account, the Brazilian called out the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, while also taking the opportunity to taunt Khamzat Chimaev in the process.

Usman 185 lbs looks interesting.

Gourmet Chen Chen couldn’t finish him even short notice . I might 👊 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 23, 2024

I’d honestly be surprised if Usman ever took that fight, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he could still beat Costa. He may be over the hill, but I think Usman has enough wrestling ability to control Borrachinha, as long as he doesn’t get Leon Edwards’d again.

Fight Music Show delivers the freakiness yet again

Going back to boxing, but on a level that has nothing to do with Francis Ngannou, there was quite the celebrity boxing card in Brazil last weekend. Fight Music Show has become synonymous with freaky celebrity boxing and that’s exactly what it delivered once again in its fourth edition, in Sao Paulo.

Just like all of its previous cards, it was once again headlined by former WBO and WBA super featherweight champion Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas, who this time around faced Big Brother Brazil 1 winner and bodybuilder Kleber ‘Bam Bam’ Pedra.

It was not much of a fight, though, as the former boxing champion made quick work of his opponent and finished Bam Bam by TKO only 36 seconds into the first round. You can check out the finish right after this paragraph.

mano eu odeio luta q termina com nocaute técnico mas esse fdp do bambam mereceu viu pic.twitter.com/TkaLPi1ooB — sabritney 🐺✨️ (@niamsmiler) February 25, 2024

In the co-main event, a battle between musicians Mc Gui and Nego do Borel also ended in a knockout when the former also caught the later in the first round and finished the bout via TKO at the 1:54 mark. Here’s the finish.

nego do borel falou muito e tomou uma lapada seca do mc gui pic.twitter.com/DO3XITrRMa — out of context brasileirão (@oocbrsao) February 25, 2024

I once read that Fight Music Show is like reality TV for people who don’t enjoy reality TV and boxing for people who don’t enjoy boxing. Freaky as the fights may be, it’s undeniable that the market has turned out to be quite profitable, as people want to see known celebrities fighting and potentially getting their asses handed to them. I can kind of see the appeal, to be honest.

I don’t know how long the interest is going to last, but I think it has already lasted longer than I expected.

Tina Black wins belt with one-punch KO

Now speaking of highlight reel knockouts scored in actual matches between two real fighters, Brazilian Valesca ‘Tina Black’ Machado picked up the A1 Combat strawweight in style last Friday, when she faced then champion Taylor Mauldin.

In fact, the Brazilian only needed 49 seconds to score the win with a one-punch KO that had Mauldin knocked out before she even hit the mat. Check out the impressive finish just after this paragraph.

OUT…….. COLD!!!!!



TINA BLACK IS YOUR NEW CHAMPION!!#A1Combat18 pic.twitter.com/jdl2CqJN0L — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 23, 2024

Tina Black is only 27 years old and was coming from an 11-month hiatus prior to this performance. I guess it’s safe to say she’s back. She’s a strawweight with one-punch power and an entertaining fighter. Definitely keep an eye out for her next outings.

Charles Oliveira’s teammate ready for UFC debut

While former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira prepares to take on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, he has a teammate who’s about to start his Octagon career in the same month.

After securing a UFC contract with a KO win against Eduardo Neves at Contender Series in September 2023, Jhonata Diniz is now expected to take on Austen Lane on April 27, just one week after UFC 300.

In an interview with Portal do Vale Tudo, the 32-year-old athlete mentioned how excited he was to be a part of Oliveira’s team at Chute Boxe. Furthermore, the Brazilian also emphasized how the opportunity to make a name for himself in the UFC has him motivated to give his best against Lane.

“I was very well received by Diego Lima, Charles and the whole Chute Boxe team. Not to mention the great training sessions. The environment here is great.”

“Just like me, Austin is a fighter who likes to finish fights quickly. 11 of his 12 wins are knockouts. 10 of them in the first round. Fighting an opponent like that in my debut only makes me more motivated. It’s all or nothing for me. I’ve been dedicating 100% of my time and effort to this, because I know I have a chance to make my life better, give my mom a better life and leave a legacy for the Brazilian people in the biggest promotion in the world.”

Jhonata Diniz is 6-0 and only 32 years old, which is pretty young as far as heavyweights go. It’s always good to have new blood in a division that usually takes longer to renew itself and find talent when compared to the lighter ones. Let’s see how it goes. For what it’s worth, we know he’s in a pretty good gym.

A Brazilian Beat

I felt like going with an oldie today.

Eva Correa Jose Maria, better known by her nickname ‘Evinha’ was just born to be a musician. Being the sister of Ronaldo, Roberto and Renato from who would then go on to form the pop group Golden Boys in the 60’s, Evinha herself was also in Trio Esperanca alongside siblings Mario, Regina and Mariazinha.

Being in a such musical family, it may come as no surprise that Evinha’s career began as early as when she was 10, singing in Trio Esperanca. But her biggest hit would only come about ten years later, when she released the album Cartao Postal (Postcard), in 1971.

On that record, the track ‘Esperar Pra Ver’ (Wait and See) quickly became her most successful record and almost instantly became a classic in Brazilian music. Short and sweet, at only 2:08 minutes, Evinha has enough time to show her vocal range while also being supported by a great band, which opens the song with a great with an unforgettable guitar riff.

I’m also happy to say Evinha is still alive and kicking at the age of 72, so I’d like to at least make one tribute to an older artist who’s still among us. So enjoy this classic of Brazilian Popular Music!

That’s it for this week, folks. Stay safe. See you next time.

Lucas out.

