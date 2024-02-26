Brian Ortega proves Gracie Jiu Jitsu STILL WORKS, with this one weird trick

Family Matters

Last month a frustrated Kron Gracie, son of the legendary Rickson Gracie, had a lot to say about the viability of Gracie Jiu Jitsu as a martial arts base. In some ways the Gracies are victims of their own success. By proving the effectiveness of BJJ they dispelled all mystery behind the art. Once everyone knows how the magician does his trick, with time and effort anyone can become a magician. There’s an Invincibles joke in here somewhere, but I digress. Back to Brian Ortega.

On Saturday night I was ready to bet the house against Brian Ortega. He has not looked great in a long time; even Ilia Topuria got in some good digs on T-City’s ability to remain ranked even thought the last time he won two in a row was 2017/2018. His zoologically impaired story about the life cycle of eagles only furthered my doubts about his grip on reality. As the fight between him and Yair Rodriguez began I felt vindicated: Brian Ortega rolled his ankle during Bruce Buffer’s intro and then Rodriguez staggered the Californian with an early onslaught.

Brian Ortega on the comeback trail

What unfolded after losing the first round was a remarkable display of grit and tenacity by Brian Ortega. Leaking blood from his nose and with one eye blackened, Ortega listened to his corner and marched back into the fight. Slowly in the thin air of Mexico City the momentum shifted away from Yair Rodriguez. Ortega gained confidence as Rodriguez’s strikes lost both speed and power with each minute. This struck me as peculiar because Rodriguez cleaned up his cardio in recent years going five rounds in Salt Lake City vs Alex Caceres and again vs the Korean Zombie in Denver. While they are of notable elevations, neither city reaches the heights of Mexico City.

As the fight wore on, Rodriguez was unable to defend takedowns; more and more willing to accept bottom position against a dangerous grappler. The ending was swift as Ortega took Rodriguez down with a bodylock trip, locked up an arm triangle, and effortlessly passed his guard. How did Brian Ortega overcome an early deficit to kinda steamroll Yair in the third round?

Ancient History

“Fatigue makes cowards of us all,” goes the saying. If a fighter is not in top form both physically and psychologically, they can start to abdicate responsibility when the going gets tough.

When Royce Gracie faced Kimo Leopoldo at UFC 3 it looked dicey for the Brazilian champion. Leopoldo enjoyed a fifty pound weight advantage and had learned the basics of BJJ a to counter Royce’s attacks. There’s a moment early on where Royce gets full mount and Leopoldo bridges, tossing Royce to the side like a dad playing with his kid. What must it have been like for Royce to go from being the magician who dazzles his opponents to having his own tricks pulled on him?

It probably felt like a real fight. A street fight. In those situations survival is just as important as winning. While Kimo was bigger and stronger, he didn’t have enough gas in the tank to finish the job.

Royce and Kimo struggled through a five minute sprint and when fatigue’s fingers started to squeeze Kimo’s lungs Gracie latched onto an armlock and secured the tap. It was a great moment in MMA history. There was a ton of pageantry in the walkouts, the fight energy is chaotic and Gracie’s exit from the cage is dramatic. Check it out if you’ve never seen it.

Oh, that one weird trick? You gotta be so damn tough. You have to be willing to drag your opponent into deep water. You have to cook the beans if you want to win with mostly just BJJ.

Take care of yourself and I’ll be back in mid-March. I’ve got to take two weeks to attend to some family matters. Be well. Chris

