Brian Ortega comes back to submit Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City – Results, play-by-play

Yair Rodriguez of Mexico and Brian Ortega pose for the crowd during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in | ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega have already been to the dance together once before, but due to a nasty shoulder dislocation in the first round of their fight back in July of 2022, the fight was stopped and Rodriguez went home with the W. The UFC has determined that we must run it back, though, so here we are with our second rematch on a card that is carrying three of them (first one is Edgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda). With both men in the Top 5 (Rodriguez at Number 3 and Ortega at Number 4), this bout could very well serve as a title eliminator. Let’s take a look at their stats to see how they match up.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega 2 preview

Preview

Yair Rodriguez

Age: 31

Height: 5’11

Reach: 71 inches

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-4 (7 KO, 5 SUB, 6 DEC)

Amateur record: None

Last opponent: Alexander Volkanovski (TKO loss, Round 3)

Current UFC streak: 1 loss

Brian Ortega

Age: 33

Height: 5’8

Reach: 69 inches

Stance: Switch

Record: 15-3 (3 KO, 7 SUB, 5 DEC)

Amateur record: None

Last opponent: Yair Rodriguez (TKO loss, Round 1)

Current UFC streak: 2 losses

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega live play-by-play

Round 1

Yair Rodriguez with a right up top gets answered by a one-two from Ortega. Rodriguez goes to the body and then up top. Rodriguez lands a nice right cross then a nasty kick up top. A hard left puts Ortega down who goes for the takedown,. Yair throws him but he’s back up fast. The two are swinging in the center but Yair is eating body shots and his nose is wrecked. Yair with a front push kick followed by a right to the head. Ortega is gushing blood out of his nose.

Nice body kick by Ortega. Yair throws a leg kick that Ortega catches. Ortega jumps guard and Yair follows him down into his guard, throwing shots the whole time. Yair postures up and throws two hard shots. Back into the closed guard Yair goes. Ortega trying to get hooks in to take the back but Rodriguez is defending well. Ortega drags Yair back down and he immediately passes to full mount. Horn sounds, round over.

Round 2

Brian Ortega comes out hot pumping the jab. Yair Rodriguez answers with a few of his own. Ortega smothering Yair against the cage. Back to the center and a huge left by Yair lands. Ortega goes for the single but is stuffed. Ortega gets a nasty blast double up against the cage but Yair goes for the guillotine. And he’s out of it. Ortega moves into half guard and starts landing some ground-and-pound.

Ortega gradually moving Yair away from the fence. Ortega landing some heavy elbows as Yair keepos him from passing. Ortega back in full guard and posturing up to land a couple shots. Rodriguez is working to keep control of Brian’s hands. Yair is split open under the right eye and is bleeding heavily. Ortega still landing hard shots from the top. These elbows from Ortega are nasty. Round over. Great turnaround by Ortega.

Round 3

Yair Rodriguez comes out with a hard one-two but Brian Ortega has already moved in and is working for the body lock. Ortega hooks the leg, gets the trip and drags him down and is already working the elbows. He swings off to the side and locks in the arm triangle choke. Yair taps and its all over! And he did it after rolling his ankle before the fight started!

Official Decision

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm triangle) at :58 of round 3

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 streaming & ticket info

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 takes place on February 24th, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you just so happen to be out in Mexico and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author