Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios cancelled during UFC Mexico City event; fight rescheduled – UPDATED

Breaking News: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios cancelled during broadcast

Second update: This fight has officially been rescheduled to next week’s UFC Vegas 87 card. Dana White said during the presser that it would likely be contested at a catchweight.

White says that Rojas Jr. vs. Turcios will likely be contested at a catchweight next weekend because they both made weight for their fight tonight. February 25, 2024

Update: Brendan Fitzgerald just announced on the broadcast that Raul Rosas Jr. fell ill and will not be able to compete in his bout against Ricky Turcios. There’s no word yet when the bout will be rescheduled, with reports stating there’s a chance it can be moved to next week’s UFC event at the Apex.

Raul Rosas Jr. has pulled out after falling ill before his fight against Ricky Turcios at #UFCMexico.



This is the Getty image of Roas Jr. attempting to warm up before his fight. pic.twitter.com/JwRh4FdNTm — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) February 25, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios looks like it could be a fun fight with plenty of action for hungry fight fans. Both men hailed from one of the reality-based shows the UFC is known for with Rosas Jr. coming from the Contender Series and Turcios having TUF in his rear-view mirror. Turcios has the clear experience edge but with Raul’s grappling background, it’s easy to see why they were matched up. Rosas Jr. will attempt to make this his second win in a row, as will Turcios, but it will be the latter with 15 months of possible ring rust to deal with. Let’s take a look at their respective stats to see how they match up.

Preview

Raul Rosas Jr. becomes youngest UFC fighter in history

Raul Rosas Jr.

Age: 19

Height: 5’9

Reach: 67 inches

Stance: Switch

Record: 8-1 (2 KO, 5 SUB, 1 DEC)

Amateur record: 2-0 (began in 2020)

Last opponent: Terrence Mitchell (TKO, Round 1)

Current UFC streak: 1

Ricky Turcios

Age: 30

Height: 5’9

Reach: 71 inches

Stance: Southpaw

Record: 12-3 (3 KO, 1 SUB, 8 DEC)

Amateur record: None

Last opponent: Kevin Natividad (split decision)

Current UFC streak: 1

Ricky Turcios faces Raul Rosas Jr. tonight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios live play-by-play (Cancelled)

Official Decision

Fight is Cancelled

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 streaming & ticket info

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 takes place on February 24th, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you just so happen to be out in Mexico and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

