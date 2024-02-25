Subscribe
Split Decision! UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 full event results, video highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 live mma fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

¡Buenos días! Join us as we cover the fiesta that is UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2, which is going down tonight (February 17th) from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. A pair of rematches will serve as storylines in the main and co-main events for tonight’s UFC fight card night, where both of the initial encounters involved an injury TKO. The headliner will see former UFC flyweight king, Brandon Moreno, run it back with recent title challenger, Brandon Royval, and then before that former interim featherweight champ, Yair Rodriguez, is rematching a returning Brian Ortega. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Let’s go Brandon? At least for this UFC fight card’s main event, which will settle the score between Brandon and Brandon, with Moreno already holding a TKO victory over Royval. We almost got a full round out of their first fight, but a freak shoulder injury brought an end to that one. Royval has fought five-times since then, and it doesn’t appear to be a reoccurring injury. Perhaps we’ll get a full fight this time.

If Royval’s incident against Moreno is considered a freak accident, then I would call what happened to Brian Ortega’s shoulder against Yair Rodriguez a forced injury. The flashy striker in Yair locked up a wicked armbar on the BJJ product, and since Brian wasn’t about to tap, his only two other options were succumb to a technical submission, or he would have to rip his own arm out of its socket. So he ripped his arm out of the socket, and took the TKO loss instead. If Rodriguez can match Ortega in the grappling again, he could make this a long night for the returning fighter.

**Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios was cancelled during the UFC fight card broadcast due to a Rosas Jr. illness.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 takes place on February 24th, at the Arena CDMX Mexico City, Mexico. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

MMA: UFC 296 – Pantoja vs Royval Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Brandon Royval (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20231216_jhp_cs1_0385 | StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Full fight card results

Main card

  • – Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (48-47 x2, 46-49): Flyweight
  • – Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez by submission (Arm Triangle) at :58 of round 3: Featherweight

Prelims

  • – Ronaldo Rodríguez def. Denys Bondar by submission (RNC) at 4:59 of round 2: Flyweight
November 20, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 20: Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval face off during the UFC 255 weigh-ins at UFC Apex on November 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20201120_zsa_p175_022 | DiegoxRibas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

About the author
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
