Split Decision! UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 full event results, video highlights

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

¡Buenos días! Join us as we cover the fiesta that is UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2, which is going down tonight (February 17th) from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. A pair of rematches will serve as storylines in the main and co-main events for tonight’s UFC fight card night, where both of the initial encounters involved an injury TKO. The headliner will see former UFC flyweight king, Brandon Moreno, run it back with recent title challenger, Brandon Royval, and then before that former interim featherweight champ, Yair Rodriguez, is rematching a returning Brian Ortega. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Let’s go Brandon? At least for this UFC fight card’s main event, which will settle the score between Brandon and Brandon, with Moreno already holding a TKO victory over Royval. We almost got a full round out of their first fight, but a freak shoulder injury brought an end to that one. Royval has fought five-times since then, and it doesn’t appear to be a reoccurring injury. Perhaps we’ll get a full fight this time.

If Royval’s incident against Moreno is considered a freak accident, then I would call what happened to Brian Ortega’s shoulder against Yair Rodriguez a forced injury. The flashy striker in Yair locked up a wicked armbar on the BJJ product, and since Brian wasn’t about to tap, his only two other options were succumb to a technical submission, or he would have to rip his own arm out of its socket. So he ripped his arm out of the socket, and took the TKO loss instead. If Rodriguez can match Ortega in the grappling again, he could make this a long night for the returning fighter.

**Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios was cancelled during the UFC fight card broadcast due to a Rosas Jr. illness.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 takes place on February 24th, at the Arena CDMX Mexico City, Mexico. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

MMA: UFC 296 – Pantoja vs Royval Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Brandon Royval (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20231216_jhp_cs1_0385 | StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Full fight card results

Main card

– Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (48-47 x2, 46-49): Flyweight

Heading to the championship rounds 👀



Who's winning on your scorecards? #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/cJ1g2sAQCn — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

– Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez by submission (Arm Triangle) at :58 of round 3: Featherweight

– Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Lightweight

What a fight 💪@GoldenboyZell comes out on top to extend his win streak to three #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/zOGnCh1UF1 — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

EL LOCO GETS IT DONE 🤯



Manuel Torres gets the 14th first round finish of his career #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/6oaaLCfQPa — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

Prelims

– Raoni Barcelos def. Cristian Quiñonez by submission (RNC) at 2:04 of round 3: Bantamweight

Raoni Barcelos with a big submission in Round 3 🔒 #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/T0ZNeaqxfr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2024

Left no doubt in the rematch 😤



Edgar Chiarez gets the tap to secure his first UFC victory #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/gaiD67BqC1 — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

– Fares Ziam def. Claudio Puelles by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Lightweight

Extending his win streak to three 👏@ZiamFares gets it done by split decision at #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/y0YQYmtuGX — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

– Ronaldo Rodríguez def. Denys Bondar by submission (RNC) at 4:59 of round 2: Flyweight

FIRST FINISH OF THE NIGHT FOR MEXICO 🇲🇽



Ronaldo Rodriguez gets the tap in his Octagon debut at #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/6AzZzPrhXT — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

– Felipe dos Santos def. Victor Altamirano by split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30): Flyweight

An early FOTN contender 👀



This one goes to the judges scorecards at #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/JraqCWq7hS — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

– Muhammad Naimov def. Erik Silva by TKO at :44 of round 1: Featherweight

Our first fight ends early



This one ends in the first after an apparent injury to Erik Silva #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/6pdGr5p96I — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

November 20, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 20: Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval face off during the UFC 255 weigh-ins at UFC Apex on November 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20201120_zsa_p175_022 | DiegoxRibas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

