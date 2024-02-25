8 more ADCC 2024 invites won, Mackenzie Dern returning to BJJ? – Grappling Report

8 BJJ stars earn invites to ADCC 2024 at second European Trials

ADCC 2024 is inching ever closer and the lineup for the world’s most prestigious no gi grappling tournament is steadily filling up. The second edition of the ADCC European, Middle-Eastern, and African Trials have now come to an end and 8 grapplers have won their invites; including the first 3 female competitors. The standout performance undoubtedly came from Taylor Pearman, who submitted all 6 of his opponents in the under 88kg division in a flawless performance.

Pearman wasn’t the only UK competitor to win ADCC Trials gold either, as Scotland’s Mark MacQueen won the over 99kg division and 19 year-old Nia Blackman won the women’s over 65kg division. There were predictable winners like Tommy Langaker at under 77kg and Margot Ciccarelli in the women’s under 55kg division, alongside surprises like Gairbeg Ibragimov winning under 66kg. Marcin Maciulewicz and Aurelie Le Vern were the final two champions, winning under 99kg and women’s under 65kg respectively.

ADCC European Trials are live right now on FloGrappling! pic.twitter.com/JhvjC8uqPT — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) February 17, 2024

Pit Submission Series 2 produces pair of highlights

Karate Combat’s foray into professional grappling is still going strong, as the promotion produced their second Pit Submission Series event. They booked even bigger names this time around, with Craig Jones and Joao Miyao taking on UFC veterans Philip Rowe and Ricky Simon in their respective matches. Miyao was up first and he sat to guard early, taking a relaxed approach against Simon before latching on the first opportunity to finish the fight.

Miyao used the pit wall to limit Simon’s movement as he started to expose his heel, with Simon tapping as soon as he knew he wasn’t escaping. Craig Jones took an alternative path in his match with Rowe, choosing to stay standing with his opponent. The BJJ star was cutting off space in order to force Rowe seated against the pit wall and he secured an underhook, giving him the opening he wanted to leap into the flying triangle choke that won him the match.

Craig Jones with the flying triangle off the pit wall against Phil Rowe. Mexican Ground Karate > Shotokan #KC44 pic.twitter.com/m6nrXqQ3b2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 24, 2024

Diego ‘Pato’ Oliveira becomes double champ at WNO 22

Who’s Number One 22 was a fantastic event featuring several title-matches and some of the best grapplers on the planet. Although it wasn’t the main event, one of the most memorable moments of the night came from one of Art of Jiu-Jitsu’s latest additions; Diego ‘Pato’ Oliveira. He already held the promotion’s featherweight title and he moved up to lightweight to challenge Dante Leon, hitting a beautiful leglock entry and submitting him with a heel hook.

The second title on the line was in the co-main event, where Mica Galvao was set to defend his welterweight title against Kenta Iwamoto. Galvao repeatedly countered Iwamoto’s takedowns with deep submission attempts, before eventually getting the finish by rear-naked choke. There was no title up for grabs in the main event, where Victor Hugo put on a fantastic performance against Nicky Rodriguez and won the judge’s decision.

New men’s pound for pound no-gi rankings, presented by Swain Mats #SwainMats pic.twitter.com/SzciVMw4fk — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) February 12, 2024

8 fantastic BJJ teams enter AIGA Champions League Turkey qualifier

The next AIGA Champions League season is about to get underway, with the promotion’s first qualifying event taking place in Turkey from March 2nd to 5th. 8 teams have entered the tournament and they will be competing under the AIGA team grappling ruleset to determine who will receive the invite to the AIGA Champions League quarter-final in 2025. Each team has at least one competitor in all 7 weight classes, and there is some seriously high-level talent spread out across them.

Team Euro Trash looks to be the early favorites with four ADCC veterans representing them, including the 2022 fourth-place finisher Eoghan O’Flanagan. Reigning IBJJF super-heavyweight no gi world champion Javier Zaruski is also competing, as he is one of many top grapplers lining up for Presion & Diamentes. There are also a pair of teams representing France and Italy, with both of them fielding the best competitors available in their countries.

I’ll be commentating the AIGA Champions League in Turkey in March!!! I’m so grateful for this opportunity, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/fALA9Bspb4 — Jake Watson (@jakewatsonmedia) February 13, 2024

