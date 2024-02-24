Subscribe
UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios live stream results + play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of a UFC Mexico City BW bout between Raul Rosas Jr. & Ricky Turcios.

By: Stephie Haynes | 32 seconds
Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in | ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios looks like it could be a fun fight with plenty of action for hungry fight fans. Both men hailed from one of the reality-based shows the UFC is known for with Rosas Jr. coming from the Contender Series and Turcios having TUF in his rear-view mirror. Turcios has the clear experience edge but with Raul’s grappling background, it’s easy to see why they were matched up. Rosas Jr. will attempt to make this his second win in a row, as will Turcios, but it will be the latter with 15 months of possible ring rust to deal with. Let’s take a look at their respective stats to see how they match up.

Preview

Raul Rosas Jr. becomes youngest UFC fighter in history

Raul Rosas Jr.

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5’9
  • Reach: 67 inches
  • Stance: Switch
  • Record: 8-1 (2 KO, 5 SUB, 1 DEC)
  • Amateur record: 2-0 (began in 2020)
  • Last opponent: Terrence Mitchell (TKO, Round 1)
  • Current UFC streak: 1

Ricky Turcios

  • Age: 30
  • Height: 5’9
  • Reach: 71 inches
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 12-3 (3 KO, 1 SUB, 8 DEC)
  • Amateur record: None
  • Last opponent: Kevin Natividad (split decision)
  • Current UFC streak: 1
Ricky Turcios faces Raul Rosas Jr. tonight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios live play-by-play

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Official Decision

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 streaming & ticket info

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 takes place on February 24th, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you just so happen to be out in Mexico and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

