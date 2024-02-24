UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 live stream results + play-by-play

Brandon Moreno of Mexico and Brandon Royval face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in | ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval are sitting atop a card that three rematches (a record?). Theirs is the third rematch and final fight on the card. The two first stepped in the octagon in November of 2020, but Royval wouldn’t make it out of the first round. A shoulder injury and ferocious ground-and-pound would end his night prematurely, setting up the rematch three-plus years later. The first contest saw Moreno very dominant before the finish. Has Royval improved enough since then to ensure a victory? Let’s take a look at their stats to see how they match up.

Preview

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 preview

Brandon Moreno

Age: 30

Height: 5’7

Reach: 70 inches

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-7-2 (5 KO, 11 SUB, 5 DEC, 1 Split Draw, 1 Majority Draw)

Amateur record: None

Last opponent: Alexandre Pantoja (SD loss)

Current UFC streak: 1 loss

Brandon Royval

Age: 31

Height: 5’9

Reach: 68 inches

Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15-7 (4 KO, 9 SUB, 2 DEC)

Amateur record: 5-0 (began in 2011)

Last opponent: Alexandre Pantoja (UD loss)

Current UFC streak: 1 loss

UFC Mexico City faceoffs featuring Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 streaming & ticket info

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 takes place on February 24th, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you just so happen to be out in Mexico and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

