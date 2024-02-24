Rising sumo star, 22, forced to retire after bullying, stealing from teammates

Hokuseiho when he competed at the 2023 Spring Tournament. | Kyodo News, IMAGO

Sumo wrestler Hokuseiho forced to retire at 22

Top division sumo wrestler Hokuseiho, 22, retired on Friday after an investigation was launched into reported violent acts committed against junior wrestlers at his heya (stable). Hokuseiho submitted his retirement papers to the Japan Sumo Association before the investigation could be completed. The JSA announced that their recommendation would have been that Hokuseiho be forced to retire. It is likely that Hokuseiho knew or was informed of this likely decision and decided to save face by submitting his retirement papers early.

The 6’7″ Hokuseiho was accused of assaulting junior members of the Miyagino stable by slapping their faces, backs and testicles (per Kyodo News). Hokuseiho was also accused of striking them across the buttocks with a broomstick and using an aerosol can to spray flames at them. Hokuseiho was also accused of stealing money from junior wrestlers.

Hokuseiho’s oyakata (stablemaster) was also punished by the JSA. The 13th Miyagino, better known as 69th yokozuna Hakuho (the greatest sumo wrestler of all time), was demoted two ranks. This means he is now the lowest rank possible for a sumo elder. Hakuho also received a fine and a suspension. In the forthcoming March tournament the Miyagino stable will be coached by the oyakata from the rival Isegahama heya (the 9th Isegahama, best known for being the 63rd yokozuna Asahifuji).

Hokuseiho was a rising star in sumo

Hokuseiho (born Ariunaa Davaaninj) had a fairy-tale beginning to his life in sumo. As a young child Davanninj had a chance meeting with Hakuho at an airport. The Mongolian born and Hokkaido raised Davaaninj told Hakuho he wanted to be a rikishi (sumo wrestler) when he grew up. Hakuho would later recruit Davanninj for the Miyagino stable, where Davanninj received his shikona (ring name) Hokuseiho.

Hokuseiho quickly advanced through sumo’s tier system. As an 18-year-old he won sixth, fifth and fourth division titles in 2020. He was promoted to sumo’s lowest salaried division (juryo) the following year. In 2023 he was promoted to the makuuchi (top division).

During his early career Hokuseiho was considered a future star of the sport, given his incredible size and skill.

For more on Hokuseiho’s rise through the ranks, and the hype around him, check out the video below by Sumostew (your best source on YouTube for sumo story-telling).

Hokuseiho failed to deliver on his hype

Even prior to the investigation into Hokuseiho’s behaviour began, it was becoming clear that the giant wrestler may not fulfill his potential.

In his six pro division tournaments Hokuseiho earned a record of 41 wins, 40 losses and 9 absences. His sumo proved more dull than most were expecting, with Hokuseiho resorting to leaning on his opponents to try and drain their strength. This technique often lead to matches lasting over five minutes (sumo bouts usually last 10 seconds or less). Hokuseiho would often gas out during these long clinches, too, or get tripped up by smaller craftier wrestlers.

Hokuseiho gets thrown by the 5’9″ Midorifuji at the 2023 Nagoya Tournament.

Hokuseiho brings sumo’s hazing problems back into focus

Sumo stables are unique environments. In exchange for free room and board, wrestlers must submit to a strict hierarchy based on their official rankings. The lowest ranked members of a stable are expected to wake up first, perform the most arduous chores and eat last. Higher ranked wrestlers enjoy being served by wrestlers ranked below them.

There have been countless incidents of bullying and hazing within this stable structure throughout sumo’s history. In recent decades the Japan Sumo Association has attempted to curb such incidents, handing out punishments like we have seen this week.

In 2023 the Michinoku heya was subject to a hazing investigation. That stable was home to 71st yokozuna Kakuryu and current ozeki Kirishima. That incident involved a senior wrestler beating a junior wrestler with a frying pan and whipping him with a rope. The aggressor in that incident, Kirinofuji, retired before the allegations could come to light.

