BJJ star Craig Jones lands insane flying submission off the pit wall at Karate Combat – Video

The Mexican Ground Karate version of the Showtime Kick?

Karate Combat is known for their unique fighting pit, and BJJ star Craig Jones took full advantage of it during his first match in that surface.

As part of Karate Combat 44, the promotion put on their “Pit Submission Series 2” where they matched up Craig Jones, the head of B-Team and one of the biggest stars in jiujitsu, in a grappling match against UFC welterweight Phil Rowe.

The match didn’t last very long, as Jones immediately used that unique fighting surface to secure a highlight reel finish. Watch the full video below, where he lands a slick flying triangle and uses the pit wall to finish the submission.

Flying triangle off the pit wall: Craig Jones vs. Phil Rowe full BJJ video

Like the UFC event this weekend, Karate Combat 44 was also hosted in Mexico, leading to some interesting walkouts from both men. Jones also played up his “Mexican Ground Karate” bit for the event.

Walkout of the year candidate from Phil Rowe here #KarateCombat44 pic.twitter.com/Qe8zuLerIZ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 24, 2024

This guy's headlining the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational in 9 days. pic.twitter.com/jUmOIPZgP6 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 24, 2024

CRAIG JONES FLYING TRIANGLE WOW #KARATECOMBAT44 pic.twitter.com/0MmUSTd7bM — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 24, 2024

Here’s another angle of the finish:

Craig Jones competes at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 next

Jones will compete again just a week after this win, as he returns to UFC Fight Pass to headline UFC FPI 6. He will also face stiffer competition there, as he’s matched up against decorated BJJ star and former Bellator champ Rafael Lovato Jr.

The UFC’s BJJ promotion will also be hosting a couple more interesting matches on the event, with B-Team star Nicky Rodriguez taking on recent absolute no gi world champ Roberto Jimenez, and Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz.

There will be a very quick turnaround for Craig Jones.

We are aiming to offer the best grappling and technique writing of any MMA news site. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author