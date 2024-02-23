Subscribe
Injury Report
0

UFC fighter Danny Barlow gets TKO win with a broken arm 

In this Injury Report, we shed light on Danny Barlow, who won his first UFC fight with a broken arm.

By: Kristen King | 39 seconds
UFC fighter Danny Barlow gets TKO win with a broken arm 
Danny Barlow lands a hit against Josh Quinlan during UFC 298 at Honda Center.

Hey, my guys and ghouls! In this edition of the Injury Report, we get into UFC fighter Danny Barlow getting his first UFC win with a broken arm! Plus, we have some more gnarly injuries in the Bare Knuckle Bruisin’ category. 

Ready? Enjoy!

Bad Breaks with UFC fighters Danny Barlow and Rinya Nakamura

Danny Barlow (arm)

Who got a win under the worst circumstances at UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria this past Saturday. Danny Barlow! 

The Contender Series signee — who earned a UFC contract with a first-round KO of Raheam Forest in September — was sharp in his first Octagon appearance against Josh Quinlan. Aptly nicknamed ‘LeftHand2God,’ Barlow used his left hand to finish Quinlan in a sequence that sent ‘Bushido’ to the canvas a few times. After his win, Barlow said this in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan: 

“I broke my arm in the first round. I ain’t tell my coach. Been broke my left hand, too.”

WHAT!? Barlow did what he did to Quinlan with a broken arm!? Unreal. 

He shared a photo of an X-ray that showed a break in his forearm, which may or may not require surgery. You can read some more of his post-fight thoughts in this interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

Also this is the damage done to Quinlan by a one-armed Barlow:

UFC 298: Josh Quinlan (wearing black) and Danny Barlow (out the frame) fight at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California.
UFC 298: Josh Quinlan (wearing black) and Danny Barlow (out the frame) fight at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California. | Armando Arorizo / Agencia EFE, IMAGO

Rinya Nakamura (hand)

Similar to Danny Barlow, UFC fighter Rinya Nakamura also had to fight through some less-than-ideal circumstances as he broke his hand against Carlos Vera

rinya 1
rinya 2

ATTN: Needs Medical Clearance

UFC 298 medical suspensions

Aside from Danny Barlow, who else from UFC 298 needs clearance to return to competition? We have the list from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), courtesy of Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting.  

Fighter Result Length of Suspension
Ilia TopuriaSecond-round KO win against Alexander VolkanovskiSeven days
Alexander VolkanovskiSecond-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO
Robert WhittakerUnanimous decision win against Paulo Costa 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential hand fracture); 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared (due to laceration on right eye, foot); 45 days (mandatory), 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Paulo Costa Unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential left leg, right foot fracture); 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared (due to laceration); 45 days (mandatory), 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Ian Machado GarrySplit decision win against Geoff NealSeven days
Geoff NealSplit decision loss to Ian Machado GarrySeven days
Merab DvalishviliUnanimous decision win against Henry CejudoSeven days
Henry CejudoUnanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential left forearm fracture)
Anthony Hernandez Second-round sub win against Roman KopylovSeven days
Roman KopylovSecond-round sub loss to Anthony Hernandez Seven days
Amanda LemosUnanimous decision win against Mackenzie Dern45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Mackenzie DernUnanimous decision loss to Amanda Lemos180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential left leg fracture, CT scan); 45 days no contest (mandatory), 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Marcos Rogerio de LimaSecond-round TKO win against Junior Tafa180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential right foot fracture)
Junior TafaSecond-round TKO loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO
Rinya NakamuraUnanimous decision win against Carlos VeraSeven days
Carlos VeraUnanimous decision loss to Rinya Nakamura180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential shoulder fracture)
Zhang MingyangFirst-round KO win against Brendson Ribeiro180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential right hand fracture)
Brendson RibeiroFirst-round KO loss to Zhang Mingyang45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO
Danny BarlowThird-round TKO win against Josh Quinlan180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (due to potential left forearm fracture); 45 days no contest (mandatory), 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Josh QuinlanThird-round TKO loss to Danny Barlow180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared (CT scan); 45 days no contest (mandatory), 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO
Oban ElliottUnanimous decision win against Val Woodburn45 days no contest , 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Val WoodburnUnanimous decision loss to Oban Elliott 45 days no contest , 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
Miranda MaverickUnanimous decision win against Andrea LeeSeven days
Andrea LeeUnanimous decision loss to Miranda MaverickSeven days

Re (Face) the Pain

Kevin Lee (knees)

A loss to Charles Oliveira continues to haunt Kevin Lee. On X (formerly Twitter), Lee commented on a video showing some highlights from that fight at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira nearly four years ago, which ended after he tapped to a guillotine in the third round. 

However, most of the damage he suffered happened in the first round, where he was caught in everything from ankle locks to leg locks. According to Lee, he was — and still is — compromised after those sequences. 

“Charles destroyed both my knees in the first round of this fight and we kept fighting,” posted Lee. “[Three] knee surgeries since and I’m still recovering four years later.

Since this event happened during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee had no idea how severe the damage was to his knees until a month  or so after the fight. 

“I didn’t know until weeks later how bad it was,” posted Lee. “Hospitals were shut down. But, let me be clear: I’m not taking away from Charles’ performance in that fight he did a great job and showed why he’s a champion. Fighting somebody like that is just dangerous [as f—k].”

Though still compromised, Lee is gearing up for a return from his retirement, so we could see the ‘Motown Phenom’ in the Octagon again. 

Bare Knuckle Bruisin’

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) went to Virginia for its most recent Prospect Series event, where we were treated to a night of finishes (and injuries). 

Here are the worst from BKFC Prospect Series: Manassas.  

Bovar Khanakov (face)

Bovar Khanakov wanted to continue fighting James Brown, but the ringside physician was not having it. Not hard to see why. 

Screen Shot 2024 02 23 at 9.15.07 AM

Tre Cook (face)

A right hand from Murat Kilimetov did this to Tre Cook. Ouch. 

Screen Shot 2024 02 23 at 9.15.53 AM

Keepin’ up with KSW

Łukasz Charzewski (eye)

Not only did Łukasz Charzewski survive this eye injury, he also won his fight against Michal Sobiech at KSW 91 this past Saturday!

Thank you for reading this article.





Bloody Elbow Podcast
