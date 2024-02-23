MMA champion’s girlfriend claims she’ll dump him if he loses

Johnny Eblen at the Bellator 290 presser. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Bellator MMA champion Johnny Eblen has a title fight to deal with this weekend in Saudi Arabia against PFL light heavyweight title holder and UFC veteran Impa Kasanganay. But apart from keeping the title and his undefeated streak going, he apparently also has to worry about his romantic relationship.

OnlyFans model will break up with Bellator MMA champion Johnny Eblen if he loses

Bellator MMA middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has been dating OnlyFans model Jessenia Rebecca for some time now. Paparazzi recently spotted the two fresh off a shopping spree that supposedly amounted to $85,000.

🤼‍♂️ À 12 jours d’une défense de son titre des Middleweights du Bellator, Johnny Eblen a été surpris dans la rue avec une modèle au compte OnlyFans connu… et de 85.000$ de cadeaux. 😅https://t.co/Ws5pHTKUkW — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) February 12, 2024

According to further reports, Eblen spent $30,000 on jewelry, $25,000 at Dior, and $30,000 at Louis Vuitton.

But even if you’re an undefeated MMA champion who spent nearly $100,000 on luxury items, you still wouldn’t be on par with Jessenia Rebecca’s standards. Or so she claims.

In a recent interview, she casually stated she would end things with Eblen at the drop of a hat should the latter lose his champion vs. champion bout on Saturday.

Johnny Eblen has his relationship and a title on the line this weekend … according to his Onlyfans model girlfriend pic.twitter.com/wEe5gjqPk9 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 22, 2024

What does Johnny Eblen have to say about all this?

The 32-year-old American Top Team talent recently went on the MMA Hour. Regarding his spending, Eblen admitted to being a bit loose with his money as of late.

“I’ve just been balling a little bit lately. I can’t talk too much about it, it’s fight week, I’ve got to focus on the fight. I’m a man, I’m a professional, I’ve got to focus on the fight.”

And while he didn’t directly address Rebecca’s recent statements about the fate of their relationship, Eblen seems to be doing just fine as far as his romantic life goes.

“There’s a few girls fighting for my attention. They’re battling for it. It’s great to be the king, and I’m going to continue to be the king, but we’ve got to focus on the fight.

“I’ve got to win, that’s the thing. You’ve got to stay the champ, you’ve got to keep winning, or they’re all going to just leave. Got to keep winning.

“It’s the shenanigans I get into. You get me out there, out in the free world, I’m bound to do something.”

When there is a will…there is a way 😤



Follow Bellator Middleweight World Champion @JohnnyEblen as he prepares for his historic #PFLvsBellator bout on February 24th as Fight Camp Confidential is now out on the Bellator MMA YouTube Channel



🔗 https://t.co/bLYvNUSVKG pic.twitter.com/C58eh7wHsP — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 13, 2024

What’s in store for this weekend’s PFL vs. Bellator event?

The upcoming card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh involves quite a cast of characters. The early prelims will feature the return of multiple-time three-division boxing champion Claressa Shields and the professional MMA debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

The main card will open with a lightweight bout with Clay Collard and A.J. McKee, followed by a light heavyweight matchup between former UFC title contenders Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero.

Right before the night’s co-headliner between Kasanganay and Eblen is a high-stakes featherweight bout between reigning Bellator MMA featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and Gabriel Braga.

Headlining the event is a heavyweight bout between champions Renan Ferreira for PFL and Ryan Bader for Bellator. The winner will face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou for his PFL debut.

