UFC champ explains why he’ll attend UFC Mexico City: ‘My kids are fighting again’

The current UFC flyweight champion cannot wait to watch the next match between top contenders in person. While former champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Brandon Royval make the final preparations to face each other at the main event of UFC Mexico City, Alexandre Pantoja will be waiting for the result to see who may possibly be the next challenger to his title.

In an interview with Super Lutas, Pantoja seemed excited with the possibility of taking on either man one more time. Despite either possible outcome resulting in a rematch for the Brazilian, he does not mind facing either Moreno or Royval again.

Alexandre Pantoja eager to prove he is the best

In fact, the ‘Cannibal’ is eager to prove that neither ahlete is not good enough to take him on, as the champion has already defeated both of them twice before (three times against Moreno if you count their fight on The Ultimate Fighter 24).

“I’m going to be in Mexico City to watch Brandon Moreno against Brandon Royval. My kids are fighting again,” Pantoja said in Portuguese, and translated by Bloody Elbow. “I’m 5-0 against the both of them. I believe my next opponent will come out of this fight. One more rematch, be it against Moreno or against Royval. I’m sure I’ll be ready to leave no doubts and prove once and for all that those guys are no match for me.”

Pantoja has not lost in almost four years

Currently on a five-fight win streak, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) has both men in these last wins. Most recently, the 33-year-old bested Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision, then Brandon Royval just before that, with a split decision victory. To complete the streak, the Brazilian also scored a submission win over Alex Perez, another sub one in his first match with Royval and a unanimous decision one against Manel Kape.

In fact, Pantoja has not lost a fight since July 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision to former UFC flyweight contender Askar Askarov.

Catch Moreno vs. Royval at UFC Mexico City

Now, Brandon Moreno is expected to face Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico City, in the country’s capital of Mexico City, on February 24. The card’s co-main event is scheduled to feature a featherweight match between contender Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega.

UFC Mexico City will have two quality bouts on top.

