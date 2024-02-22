Steven Seagal ‘trains’ UFC champ Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300: I knew he would be great years ago!

Sensei Steven Seagal is trying to improve Alex Pereira's striking.

Sensei Steven Seagal is back in MMA! After over a decade away from the sport, the 71-year-old actor has returned once again trying to take credi… I mean, train another Brazilian UFC champion.

This time around, Seagal is trying his schtick with two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira, who is set to headline the milestone UFC 300 card.

Watch Steven Seagal try to teach UFC champ Alex Pereira how to strike

Steven Seagal recently met with Alex Pereira, where he claimed he already knew he’d be UFC champion long before he joined the promotion.

“Even before he was in the UFC I wanted him to come. I knew he would be great. I always wanted to train him, be around him, and watch him grow.”

After teaching the renowned kickboxing champion various deadly striking techniques that will totally work, Seagal was also seen detailing another new and groundbreaking ultra secret killer move that no other UFC star knows.

“We use this too. And when we use this, it’s very much stronger than anyone in the UFC,” the plump Aikido practitioner claimed as he raised his fist. “They don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t know what they’re doing.”

He then demonstrated this devastating new technique, a standing hammer fist.

Watch his masterclass with Alex Pereira on the video below:

Steven Seagal took credit for UFC legends’ wins, mocked by Anderson Silva

Steven Seagal started appearing in MMA events around 2010-2012, where he tried to ride the coattails of UFC legends Anderson Silva and Lyoto Machida to get more publicity out of his faltering acting career. Both Brazilian champions indulged Seagal and played along, even having him in his corner during their title reigns.

Seagal infamously took credit for “teaching” both Brazilian champions their iconic knockouts: Silva’s front kick against Belfort, and Machida’s crane kick against Couture. He claimed that his “signature” move led to those KOs, as he previously taught the UFC strikers how to do a… front kick.

UFC fighter Anderson Silva (center) is congratulated by Steven Seagal (right) after defeating Chael Sonnen during the middleweight title bout in UFC 117 | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

“I am teaching Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida,” Seagal told Jimmy Kimmel in 2012. “I show them, you know, a lot. Not everything I know, but I show them punches and what we call Ashi Sabaki, which means how you move with your feet, how you enter, hand angle, joints, but mostly I’m teaching them kicks and punches…”

“There is a signature kick that I’ve taught them that they’ve knocked champions out with and won world championships with.”

A couple of years after, Anderson Silva and his team not only downplayed the actor’s contributions, but was also seen mocking Steven Seagal’s techniques on video.

Seagal wasn’t seen much in MMA circles after that, until he now reemerged with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300.

Steven Seagal’s legal issues and alignment with Russia

In the years after, Seagal dealt with numerous lawsuits and allegations of sexual assault and harassment by over a dozen women — many of them actresses and former co-workers.

With his legal issues and diminished popularity in the US, Seagal went on to cozy up with Vladimir Putin, and various dictators and politicians with international sanctions on them. While most of the world boycotted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Citizen in Seagal doubled down on his support as he celebrated and professed his love for their leaders.

In 2022, Seagal visited occupied Ukraine to film propaganda videos. In 2023, Putin awarded Seagal with the Russian Order of Friendship for his “major” contributions.

Alex Pereira is currently favored to win his UFC 300 title defense against Jamahal Hill. If he does win as oddsmakers predict, you can bet Seagal will again claim it was because of his secret techniques.

Russian citizen Steven Seagal and Vladimir Putin. | ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Share this story

About the author