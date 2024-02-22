Francis Ngannou’s first PFL fight revealed

Francis Ngannou preps for his fight with Tyson Fury. | Amy Kaplan / Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

One of MMA’s biggest storylines of 2023 was focused on Francis Ngannou’s free agency and where he would finally land. Still UFC champion heading into last year, Ngannou was stripped of the title after failing to reach a new contract with the world’s largest MMA promotion.

While the Cameroonian-born Frenchman had no shortage of detractors over his decision to leave the Octagon behind, he eventually landed a massive contract with the PFL. One that wouldn’t just pay him multiple millions for competing in MMA, but would also give him freedom to pursue a boxing career as well.

Fans have already seen the fruits of that deal, with Ngannou making his debut in the ring against Tyson Fury last October. Now, however, with a bout against Anthony Joshua on the horizon, the question has remained, when is Ngannou going to return to MMA? And who will he face once he does?

Francis Ngannou to take on Bader/Ferreira winner

In a video posted to their social media accounts, the PFL has announced that Francis Ngannou will take on the winner of Ryan Bader vs. Renan Ferreira from this Saturday’s upcoming PFL vs. Bellator: Champs card.

𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗩𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗦 For Saturday Night 👀@francis_ngannou will face the winner of the Renan Ferriera vs Ryan Bader bout#PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/4dP9RqYiMu — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 22, 2024

The 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament champion, Renan Ferreira enters his bout against Bader in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on a 3-fight win streak. Those victories righted an exceptionally rocky ship for the Brazilian, who dropped three straight bouts in between 2022-2023, with losses to Klidson Abreu, Ante Delija, and Rizvan Kuniev. Fortunately for the Team Nogueira talent, however, both Abreu and Kuniev ended up with failed drug tests, resulting in both those losses getting overturned to no contests.



Most recently, Ferreira defeated Denis Goltsov at PFL 10, in the tournament finale in Washington DC, back in November of last year.

For Bader, the former Ultimate Fighter season 8 winner hasn’t competed since February of last year, when he knocked out PRIDE legend Fedor Emelianenko in a rematch to defend his Bellator heavyweight title. That bout made for three straight victories for the 40-year-old, stretching back to a 2021 loss to Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight title fight.

Bader was among many of the fighters acquired by the PFL in their recent purchase of Bellator, opening the door for this weekend’s champions vs. champions card. Alongside the main event, the card will also feature Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen. Unfortunately bouts between Patricio Pitbull & Jesus Pinedo, as well as Magomed Magomedov vs. Jason Jackson have had to be changed due to injury, leaving just the two title-vs-tile bouts at the top of the event.

Francis Ngannou talks PFL plans

With a second major boxing bout on the horizon, there’s been a lot of speculation as to whether Francis Ngannou would actually have a reason to return to the PFL in 2024. Most likely, his willingness to step back into the cage will be heavily contingent on his performance on March 8th. A win there and Ngannou will probably find himself with another major boxing bout on his hands tout de suite.

However, at least for the moment, the 37-year-old has remained bullish on the idea that fans should expect him back in MMA again soon.

“If it doesn’t work,” Ngannou said of a potential 2024 Tyson Fury rematch in an interview back in November, “then I can still fight February or March in MMA, then expect him by the end of the year—like, this time, by October.”

At the moment, Fury has his hands full with an upcoming bout against Oleksandr Usyk. The ‘Gypsy King’ has been set to take on the unbeaten Ukrainian champ for months now, with the bout now expected for May 18th. In a recent interview of his own, Fury laid out his plans for the future, including a pair of Usyk fights, and Pair of bouts against Anthony Joshua, and a rematch against Ngannou.



At the moment it seems the ‘Predator’ has plenty of options on the table, and a return to MMA is just one small piece of the puzzle.

