WTF?! It’s the Riveting Sanshou Knockout Hour™

With the crowning of a new UFC champion, we had a hell of a weekend. And we’ve got some great action to look forward to this upcoming weekend between the Mexico City and PFL cards, with KSW doing some bonkers action in addition to that. But we’ve got to make a pit stop to the less conventional side of martial arts.

We're going straight to action with Sanshou and a bunch of dope finishes to start, with some other great items for your enjoyment.

Sanshou knockouts galore

We’ve featured Sanda/Sanshou in the past, and I can’t stress enough how much fun this is. It’s not quite MMA, but it’s got plenty of striking action with some throws and takedowns for good measure. And this week, we’re gonna take a look at this collection of amazing knockouts. Behold:

Part of what makes Sanshou competition so palatable is that the action is quick and mostly fluid. While the competitors are wearing headgear, you still get to see some devastating finishes like the ones included here.

Yes, the footage is extra grainy. Nope, can’t do anything about it — this footage is literally from the Bush Administration. We’re gonna have to make do with what we got, and what we’ve got is a lot. But check this out, the guy in black nails a headkick, but has the leg caught on the way back. Solution? Boop that dude right in the mouth. Baby played him, baby fall down, go boom.

That’s followed by a simpler sequence. Both competitors are squared up, it’s just a regular day at the Sanshou meet. All it takes is one move, though.

Just one. That was like a straight battering ram to the face. The combined force of the dude in black moving in and the guy in red pushing forward with that kick made that a guaranteed concussion.

Then there’s this. Same premise.

No, none for me, thanks. But wait! Things get even more frightening.

That headkick had that brother swimming while upright. Just terrible.

Blammo

We’re back in Nigeria for African Warriors Fighting Championship, kids. Check out the production value, which has also got a lot more polish and shine. Don’t worry, though. The action is just as visceral and mesmerizing no matter what.

Check out this bout with lots of feints and reads that ends up with a monster overhand.

Man, just look at this punch. Sat that brother right down.

Baku highlights

Our good buddy Judo Highlights is at it again, with some dynamic highlights of the Baku Grand Slam in Azerbaijan. There’s so much to pore over here.

Kathy Long, innovator

If you’ve been around long enough, you’ve heard the name Kathy Long. And no, she wasn’t just some rando they chose to do commentary for the first UFC event. A highly decorated martial artist, she’s trained in multiple martial arts including Kung Fu, Aikido, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Having accomplished all of that, she competed as a kickboxer and a boxer, even having a few MMA bouts as well. And today, we get a look at what made her such a big deal in the first place courtesy of Old School Fighter.

Oh, Steve…

Alright, back to some less-serious stuff. We’ll end the week with the classic Kung Fu parody flick Kung Pow. This Steve Oedekerk film has some ups and downs, but never shies away from diving deep into the absurd. Enjoy.

This one’s got MOOOOOOOOOOOVES like no udder.

That’s all for this week, kids. Have fun with that new Elden Ring content. And remember – you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.

