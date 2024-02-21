UFC 300: Edwards vs. Muhammad was never the plan | Love to see it

Belal Muhammad celebrates at UFC 288.

Every week a different lesson. Some good, some bad. MMA is not just a sport of chaos, it seems to throw up odd results in all areas. Everything from politics, to corporate branding, to philosophy, mixed martial arts finds a way in and a way to make things weird.

This week, we’ve got Alexander Volkanovski farming a little free range humility, and the UFC finding something of interest for their blockbuster PPV. We’ve also got Ian Garry working outside the box, and Rampage Jackson chasing ghosts. Storm clouds and silver linings aplenty.

LOVE TO SEE IT

Volk has no excuses for UFC 298 loss

If fighting is in our DNA, as Dana White likes to say, then excuse making is—at the very least—a well embraced tradition handed down from our ancestors. That’s especially true in the fight game, where maintaining an unbreakable confidence is every bit as important as reckoning with mistakes, learning, and improving. The fighter who steps into the cage thinking about how they might lose, often already has.

That said, it’s always nice to see a little public humility in the face of defeat, especially from an all time great like Alexander Volkanovski. So many people in combat sports can’t resist the urge to make their private thoughts about how they were done dirty, had a bad camp, were dealing with some injuries, or just plain ‘didn’t actually lose’ part of the public conversation.

Speaking to reporters after UFC 298, Volkanovski made his case for a rematch with Ilia Topuria. A fight he even believes he’ll win (really can’t beat fighters for self confidence). But he also made sure in that request to make it absolutely clear that when it came to his opponent’s work at UFC 298, the new champ earned every ounce of his victory.

“You can’t take anything away from Topuria,” Volkanovski admitted (transcript via MMA Fighting). “If he puts a hand on you like that, you’re going to go down. I don’t care, that’s just that.

“That was a clean right hand and I think no matter who you are, you let one of those land on your chin while you’re caught there, you’re probably going down. Don’t let him catch you, that’s what that was. He caught me, so I won’t take nothing away from him. I’m not going to sit there and say it was this or it was that. I felt great. Camp was great. I felt good in there.”

I’d argue that it’d be nice if Volkanovski’s coach could find a little of that energy too—Joe Lopez recently told the Daily Mail that all Topuria did was capitalize on a “puncher’s chance”—but then again part of his job is to keep his fighter pumped up and confident. Who wants to train under someone that firmly believes their upcoming opponent is going to beat their ass?

I hope Volk takes some time off after this loss, maybe even takes another fight before running back to a rematch. But, there’s no question he’s earned the right to get one. At least in the meantime he’s willing to give Topuria his moment in the sun. It truly was well earned.

Edwards vs. Muhammad never on the UFC 300 radar

I know this seems like it should be a ‘hate to see it’ post, since Belal Muhammad has unquestionably earned his UFC title shot. But I can’t pretend that I’m unhappy the UFC wasn’t trying to book this fight for the UFC 300 main event.

A co-main? Sure. A future PPV headliner? Absolutely. But the UFC is one of the most creativity and fun bereft fight promotions to ever grace God’s green earth. This company can barely put a 4-man tournament together without courting disaster. They’ve built their reputation on structure and dependability—as well as the biggest roster of fighting talent ever assembled under one roof—getting wild isn’t in their lexicon.

That said, the least fans should be able to expect is that for a few rare PPV cards, the world’s largest MMA promotion will do its best to go all out. UFC 100, UFC 200? These were cards where the UFC tried their best to pull out all the stops; to book the biggest, wildest, and most interesting fights they could. Sure UFC 200 hit some stumbling blocks, ultimately, but not for any lack of trying.

Otherwise, at least once a year, fans expect that the International Fight Week card will be a ‘can’t miss’ event. Now that the UFC is going to Madison Square Garden every fall as well, that seems like it’s becoming another major target. The rest of the schedule can be business as usual. But the big shows should feel big.

Say what you will about Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, but that is not one of the most exciting fights the UFC can make. It’s not even all the fault of ‘Remember the Name’ either. Edwards’ penchant for considered caution and patient outfighting has rarely made him a must-see action fighter. I can’t remember the last time I’ve been ‘hyped’ for a Leon Edwards fight, even if I was sure it would be interesting.

It’s under that frame that I’m happy to see a recent report from the Schmo—which was retweeted by Muhammad himself—confirming that while Edwards was offered multiple fights for the UFC 300 main event, none of them were against the longtime Roufusport product.

🚨Can confirm Belal Muhammad was NOT one of the 3 fighters offered to Leon Edwards for #UFC300 — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) February 18, 2024

Is Jamahal Hill vs. Alex Pereira anywhere near the level of Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir, Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 2, or Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2? Hell no, it absolutely is not. But Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 is the kind of main event that the promotion used to put on Fox. It’s almost an active detriment as a headliner for a card where the UFC is expected to actually try and deliver something more than just ‘guys fighting’. It’s honestly a relief they found something else after a 2023 where it often felt like they settled for less.

HATE TO SEE IT

Rampage Jackson has more big plans

A big portion of Rampage Jackson’s MMA career popularity was wrapped up in the juxtaposition between the violence he was capable of displaying in the cage, and the comedy he was capable of manufacturing outside of it. For a man best known for powerbombing an opponent into unconsciousness, he was a complete ham in press conferences and interviews.

If his late career was anything to judge from, however, the success he experienced as a competitor was a key component to making his personality work. Win a couple of major titles and most MMA fans were willing to excuse the repeated public groping or the energy drink fueled recklessness. By comparison his late career run in Bellator was mostly just boring, both in and out of fighting.

It was something of a surprise then, when Jackson emerged with a hit podcast last year in partnership with JAXXON.com (an apparently unaffiliated jewelry company). The company seems to be taking good advantage of the former fighter’s charismatic personality, which in turn seems to be stoking a return to the ring.

Jackson is all set to box Shannon Briggs on June 1st in Qatar. From the sound of things, however, that’s just the first in a number of old grudges the former UFC champion hopes to hash out.

“I can’t believe Wanderlei said that,” Rampage said, responding to some recent trash talk from Wanderlei Silva, where the recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee quipped that he would “hang [Jackson] on the ropes again” if they were to rematch (interview via MMA Mania). “I might have to talk to Rashad Evans. I might have to push Wanderlei’s ass whooping up some. I’mma beat his motherf—king ass for saying some s—t like that.

“That was totally disrespectful. When I called him out, I called him out very respectfully. I’m gonna talk to S.D.K. (Suleyman D. Khan) and Hossama [Khan] about getting the fight over in Qatar after I knock the s—t out of Shannon. I’m gonna ask them, ‘Can I beat the f—k out of Wanderlei next after I fulfill my fulfilments with ‘Titties’ (Schoonover)’? I want f—kin’ Wanderlei in Qatar.”

Shannon Briggs, Wanderlei Silva, Darrill Schoonover, Rashad Evans??? Does anyone want to see this 45-year-old man’s personal petty business tour? We saw Rampage vs. Wanderlei 4 six years ago at Bellator 206, and it sucked. Just 2 rounds of swing-n-cling from a couple dudes that looked like they’d only barely gotten back in shape to take the fight before Wanderlei got TKO’d.

I’m glad Rampage has found a spot, post-fighting, where he can make use of his voice and charisma. But for a guy who could barely find the motivation to compete into his late 30s, it’s really hard to get hyped to see him jump on the celebrity boxing circuit in his mid-40s. Especially not if it’s just to extend his media beefs from past glory days.

Cross training has become something of a fad, not just in MMA, but across the sporting landscape. Tales of NBA players learning to kickbox, NFL players getting in some MMA rounds, all sorts of insanity. I suppose it makes sense, really. Few athletes grow up playing just one game, and all of them love to put their bodies on the line in physical competition.

Whether it actually does them any good or not? That’s a whole different question. One of the notable things about classic sports training is the focus on raw repetition and discipline. Want to learn how to dribble a basketball? Spend a whole hell of a lot of time dribbling. Want to learn how to throw punches in combination, get on that pad work. There’s no better way to learn than to learn by doing, and it has to be wondered how much outside influence just becomes distraction—even if it’s technically getting someone a good workout.

Which brings me to UFC 298 and Ian Garry’s recent reveal that one of the things he did in prep for fighting Geoff Neal was to study NFL footwork. I can’t help but wonder why.

“It’s like, I gotta keep moving and keep on my toes, because the minute he gets planted, he has so much power,” Garry told the MMA Hour in a recent interview (transcript via MMA Fighting). “So that movement has to be constant the entire fight, shifting from left to right, left to right. … I was studying a lot of NFL wide receivers, people like [Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver] Ja’marr Chase and [Minnesota Vikings wide receiver] Justin Jefferson, and the way they get off the line, and they throw off the corners, purely based on the ability of trying to trick the movement, or trick the eyes into which direction you’re going to move and you’re going to go, and I used that a lot in this fight of, just switching really quickly to make them think I’m going to go right, then go left.

“And next time I’ll change it up a little bit differently, maybe still go left, throw him a lot of feints. That was really important for me, to just keep that consistent, constant movement to unsettle Geoff and make it hard for him to have success.”

The goals of footwork off the line in the NFL (or downfield) and the goals of footwork in combat sports are entirely different. A wide receiver is all about creating as much space and time as possible to become and remain an open receiver or at least a solid decoy. Fighting is all about the maintenance of ideal range. It’s not enough just to get away from someone, a fighter has to stay close enough to hit their opponent as well.

On those terms, it has to be said that Garry’s fight against Neal hardly felt like a footwork masterclass. The back-and-forth movement he created did well to keep Neal from drawing an easy bead on him, but when Neal did rush in, Garry often retreated in a straight line before exiting late on an angle with his chin up and hands down. When Neal extended a combo, he tended to find the target.

I don’t think Neal won that fight at all, but it’s hard not to look at Stephen Thompson’s very sport specific footwork against ‘Handz of Steel’ back in 2020—which lead to Neal getting outlanded at a 2-1 clip—in comparison to Garry’s broad strokes, space-creating movement that led to him scraping out a split decision. Part of that difference was down to Neal’s ability to create more offensive angles on his entries than he did 4 years ago, but a lot of it was just Garry getting caught out of position.

MMA has a habit of leaping to creative problem solving when there are tried and true solutions already there. Fighting footwork has a long and storied history. It may take a little extra work to adapt it to takedown defense and the intricacies of MMA, but the answer for that probably isn’t coming from the Cincinnati Bengals.

