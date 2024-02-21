KSW Epic: Khalidov vs. Adamek: Live streams, fight card, start time 

KSW Epic fight poster | Credit: Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki

Preview

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) is giving us a little of everything with its next event, KSW Epic: Khalidov vs. Adamek this Saturday. In 10 fights, the event features some of the following disciplines: mixed martial arts, boxing and grappling.

For his next challenge, the legendary Mamed Khalidov tries his hand at a new discipline: boxing. The ‘Cannibal’ returns for a bout against Tomasz Adamek, a former boxing champion.

“I don’t know if anyone has greater achievements in boxing,” said Khalidov in an interview with KSW. “For me, above all, it is a great challenge and great motivation. Tomek is the best in boxing and I have a chance to try with him in his discipline. This is a man who trained for many years, and when he finished his career, he continued training and today he still looks good.”

Adamek has not fought since suffering a second-round KO loss to Jarrell Miller in 2018.

Also featured is KSW champion Phil De Fries, who faces Josh Barnett (!) in grappling. De Fries has run through all of his challengers in KSW, including Darko Stosic, Todd Duffee and Szymon Bajor. Can he do the same against a legend like Barnett? Tune in this Saturday!

Watch the trailer for KSW Epic here!

KSW Epic full fight card

Main card

Mamed Khalidov of Poland seen during XTB KSW EPIC Media Training before the XTB KSW EPIC gala. | Grzegorz Wajda / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

KSW Epic: Khalidov vs. Adamek goes down on Sat., Feb. 24, live from the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland. The event starts at at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for KSW Epic: Khalidov vs. Adamek here.

Live streams

You can purchase KSW Epic: Khalidov vs. Adamek on pay-per-view through the following: KSWEPIC.TV (priced at around $10 USD) or CANAL+, a streaming service.

For more information, head here.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author