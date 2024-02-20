UFC fighters warned of ‘zero tolerance’ policy ahead of Mexico City event

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega receives a jacket from USADA testers for 50 clean tests. | Louis Grasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

The UFC heads to Mexico City this weekend

UFC Fight Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval goes down in Mexico City this weekend. The flyweight main event is a rematch three years in the making with former champ Brandon Moreno taking on the man he beat at UFC 255, Brandon Royval.

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval before they fought in 2020. | Diego Ribas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The co-main is another rematch, with Brian Ortega hoping to exact revenge on Yair Rodriguez. The card also features Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcious and Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes.

According to MMA Fighting, these fighters (and everyone else on the card) will need to be extra vigilant when competing in Mexico.

Raul Rosas Jr. will get his 5th UFC contest in Mexico City. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

That outlet reported that fighters at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval will be subject to both the UFC’s own drug testing policy and the policies of the Mexican MMA Federation. And it sounds as if the local commission will have much stricter guidelines than the UFC’s own, and somewhat mysterious, protocols.

According to the report fighters will be subject to a zero tolerance policy on a number of banned substances. This means that any amount of those drugs found in a fighter’s system will equate a drug test failure.

List of substances

The UFC recently sent a guideline out to their Mexico City card athletes instructing them when to abstain from specific substances. That guideline also warned that there must be “zero presence” of these substances on weigh-in day and fight day.

USADA, and its novelty jackets, were booted from the UFC in 2023. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Stimulants

Ritalin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Adderall: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Solriamfetol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Modafinil: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Pseudoephedrine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Concerta: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Vyvanse: Discontinue use 12 days before weigh-ins

Narcotics

Morphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Oxycontin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Fentanyl: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Methadone/Suboxone: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Buprenorphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Tramadol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Glucocorticoids

Hydrocortisone: Discontinue use 3 days before weigh-ins

Dexamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins

Betamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins

Methylprednisolone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins

Prednisone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins

Prednisolone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins

Triamcinolone Acetonide: Discontinue use 60 days before weigh-ins

