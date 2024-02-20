Subscribe
MMA News Drugs and PEDs UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval UFC News
0

UFC fighters warned of ‘zero tolerance’ policy ahead of Mexico City event

The UFC heads to Mexico City this weekend. And the roster has been ruled of some important stipulations that will apply south of the…

By: Tim Bissell | 45 seconds
UFC fighters warned of ‘zero tolerance’ policy ahead of Mexico City event
UFC featherweight Brian Ortega receives a jacket from USADA testers for 50 clean tests. | Louis Grasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

The UFC heads to Mexico City this weekend

UFC Fight Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval goes down in Mexico City this weekend. The flyweight main event is a rematch three years in the making with former champ Brandon Moreno taking on the man he beat at UFC 255, Brandon Royval.

November 20, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 20: Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval face off during the UFC 255 weigh-ins at UFC Apex on November 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States - ZUMAp175 20201120_zsa_p175_025
Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval before they fought in 2020. | Diego Ribas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The co-main is another rematch, with Brian Ortega hoping to exact revenge on Yair Rodriguez. The card also features Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcious and Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes.

According to MMA Fighting, these fighters (and everyone else on the card) will need to be extra vigilant when competing in Mexico.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Las Vegas- Rosas Jr. vs Mitchell Sep 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Raul Rosas Jr. (red gloves) fights Terrence Mitchell (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230916_mcd_cs1_186
Raul Rosas Jr. will get his 5th UFC contest in Mexico City. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

That outlet reported that fighters at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval will be subject to both the UFC’s own drug testing policy and the policies of the Mexican MMA Federation. And it sounds as if the local commission will have much stricter guidelines than the UFC’s own, and somewhat mysterious, protocols.

According to the report fighters will be subject to a zero tolerance policy on a number of banned substances. This means that any amount of those drugs found in a fighter’s system will equate a drug test failure.

UFC splits with USADA amidst Conor McGregor controversy

List of substances

The UFC recently sent a guideline out to their Mexico City card athletes instructing them when to abstain from specific substances. That guideline also warned that there must be “zero presence” of these substances on weigh-in day and fight day.

March 11, 2022, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - March 11: Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos with their new jackets celebrating 50 clean tests with the USADA following the face-off for the official weigh-in at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 50 - Santos vs Ankalaev - face-off on March 11, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States - ZUMAp175 20220311_zsa_p175_056
USADA, and its novelty jackets, were booted from the UFC in 2023. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Stimulants

  • Ritalin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Adderall: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Solriamfetol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Modafinil: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Pseudoephedrine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Concerta: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Vyvanse: Discontinue use 12 days before weigh-ins

Narcotics

  • Morphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Oxycontin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Fentanyl: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Methadone/Suboxone: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Buprenorphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
  • Tramadol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Glucocorticoids

  • Hydrocortisone: Discontinue use 3 days before weigh-ins
  • Dexamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins
  • Betamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins
  • Methylprednisolone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins
  • Prednisone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins
  • Prednisolone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins
  • Triamcinolone Acetonide: Discontinue use 60 days before weigh-ins

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015, but has been watching since the early 2000s. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Tim is currently a social worker in training.

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2: Fight card, start time, live streams
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2: Fight card, start time, live streams
Eddie Mercado | February 20, 2024
0
UFC champ Sean O’Malley reveals fighter he wants over Merab Dvalishvili
UFC champ Sean O’Malley reveals fighter he wants over Merab Dvalishvili
Tim Bissell | February 20, 2024
0
Conor McGregor gets lame callout at WWE Raw
Michael Chandler at WWE begging for Conor McGregor fight
Stephie Haynes | February 20, 2024
0
Read more stories