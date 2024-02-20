UFC fighters warned of ‘zero tolerance’ policy ahead of Mexico City event

Jump to
The UFC heads to Mexico City this weekend
UFC Fight Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval goes down in Mexico City this weekend. The flyweight main event is a rematch three years in the making with former champ Brandon Moreno taking on the man he beat at UFC 255, Brandon Royval.
The co-main is another rematch, with Brian Ortega hoping to exact revenge on Yair Rodriguez. The card also features Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcious and Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes.
According to MMA Fighting, these fighters (and everyone else on the card) will need to be extra vigilant when competing in Mexico.
That outlet reported that fighters at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval will be subject to both the UFC’s own drug testing policy and the policies of the Mexican MMA Federation. And it sounds as if the local commission will have much stricter guidelines than the UFC’s own, and somewhat mysterious, protocols.
According to the report fighters will be subject to a zero tolerance policy on a number of banned substances. This means that any amount of those drugs found in a fighter’s system will equate a drug test failure.
List of substances
The UFC recently sent a guideline out to their Mexico City card athletes instructing them when to abstain from specific substances. That guideline also warned that there must be “zero presence” of these substances on weigh-in day and fight day.
Stimulants
- Ritalin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Adderall: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Solriamfetol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Modafinil: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Pseudoephedrine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Concerta: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Vyvanse: Discontinue use 12 days before weigh-ins
Narcotics
- Morphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Oxycontin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Fentanyl: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Methadone/Suboxone: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Buprenorphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
- Tramadol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins
Glucocorticoids
- Hydrocortisone: Discontinue use 3 days before weigh-ins
- Dexamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins
- Betamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins
- Methylprednisolone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins
- Prednisone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins
- Prednisolone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins
- Triamcinolone Acetonide: Discontinue use 60 days before weigh-ins
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
Bloody Elbow merch available
Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.
About the author