UFC champ Sean O’Malley reveals fighter he wants over Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley was a keen observer of UFC 298

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is preparing to defend his title, for the first time, versus his old rival Marlon Vera at UFC 299 on March 9. However, despite being hard at work, ‘Suga’ was still able to tune in to this weekend’s UFC 298; an event which included a pivotal bout in his division.

On the main card of UFC 298 Merab Dvalishvili handled former champion Henry Cejudo to put himself in the thick of the contenders hoping to fight the winner of O’Malley vs. Vera.

O’Malley was on The MMA Hour yesterday. During that appearance he cast some doubts on the idea that Dvalishvili, whom he has history with, is the hands down next contender for his belt (should he defeat ‘Chito’ Vera on March 9).

In addition to reminding viewers that there are other threats in the bantamweight division, O’Malley seemed to suggest that he (and fans) would be more interested in him fighting someone outside the division, someone who had their coming out party at UFC 298 on Saturday.

Sean O’Malley interested in ‘scary’ Ilia Topuria

“He knocked out the featherweight GOAT in round two,” O’Malley said, referring to Ilia Topuria’s stunning KO win over Alexander Volkanovski (before comparing it to his own achievement of knocking out the “bantamweight GOAT” Ajamain Sterling.

“I’ve kind of pushed that fight a little bit,” he continued. “I’ve been getting a lot of hate for it, a little push back saying that I’m ducking Merab. I’m like, Merab just barely, not barely, he whooped Henry, but Henry is like 42 or something. He looked horrible. I would’ve knocked Henry out four times in that fight. And then Ilia goes out there and knocks out Volk, the greatest featherweight of all-time in round two in a beautiful performance, and I’m calling him out, and I’m getting s*** from the MMA fans, saying, ‘Oh, you’re ducking Merab.’”

“I’m trying to call out a fight that I feel is exciting,” continued O’Malley. “I don’t know if people actually want me to fight Merab as much as they just hate the confidence that I have that I would go out there and knock out Ilia. But I decided, I’ve said what I needed to say, I’ve sent my message to Ilia. If Merab is next, Merab is next. I can get Ilia whenever. Whenever the time comes. I haven’t talked to the UFC because obviously there’s nothing to talk about. I’ve got Chito Vera, March 9. That’s what’s next. That’s what I need to focus on.”

O’Malley further explained his desire to fight Topuria, calling the Spanish-Georgian fighter “scary” compared to a “beatable” Dvalishvili.

“There’s Merab, there’s Cory [Sandhagen], there’s Ilia. Those all have potential for next. Again, I’m laser focused, dialed into March 9. Whatever happens after that, I’m very confident in. Merab is very beatable. Henry about knocked him out, Marlon Moraes about knocked him out. Merab’s got a crazy good gas tank. He’s got good wrestling and he’s a dangerous opponent. When I think of a scary opponent, like what makes me [shiver], that’s Ilia. … He could put your f****** lights out and change your life.”

“I like big, big fights,” O’Malley added. “Merab, I’m not saying that wouldn’t be up there, but what it comes down to is: what do the people really, truly want to see? If they want to see Merab, that’s what’s next. But again, I hate even talking about that, I’ve got Chito in front of me.”

UFC 299 is set for March 9

UFC 299 is booked for the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on March 9. Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 headlines the event. The co-main event is Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis. Also on the card is Kevin Holland vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong.

What do you think will happen in the main event of UFC 299’s stacked card? And if O’Malley is still the champ when it’s all said and done, who do you want to see him fight next? Ilia Topuria or Merab Dvalishvili?

