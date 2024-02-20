UFC 300 finally secures its headliner!  

Alex Pereira celebrating victory during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

We are here with another edition of Fights on Tap for you! This is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and we finally have a headliner for UFC 300!

We were a few minutes removed from seeing Ilia Topuria finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 this past Saturday when Dana White uploaded a video from the Honda Center in Anaheim. In the video, the UFC CEO announced who would headline UFC 300, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. White and Co. have tapped newly minted UFC champion Alex Pereira for his first defense against Jamahal Hill.

2023 was quite a year for Pereira. He went from a loss to Israel Adesanya, a shift from middleweight to light heavyweight and a win against Jiri Prochazka for the then-vacant championship. For his first defense, ‘Po Atan’ never strayed from his first option in Hill, who he has wanted to fight since ’Sweet Dreams’ defeated his mentor, Glover Teixeira. Now that Hill has recovered from his Achilles injury, he and Pereira can finally share the Octagon.

Pereira vs. Hill is a fine fight. There are a lot of interesting questions around it, too. Can Pereira deal with Hill and his power? Can Hill return from injury and reassume his championship? I want answers, so I have no issue with this fight.

Announced UFC fights

UFC Vegas 87 — March 2

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bezkat Almakhan — bantamweight (First rep. by Front Kicked)

UFC Vegas 89 — March 23

UFC Atlantic City — March 30

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley — welterweight (First rep. by Boardwalk Hall)

UFC 300 — April 13

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — April 27

UFC Fight Night — May 11

Announced Bellator fights

Bellator 302 — March 22

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alfie Davis — lightweight (First rep. by Matt Erickson and Nolan King of MMA Junkie)

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffrey — middleweight

James Gallagher vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight

Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sosa — lightweight

Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi — bantamweight

Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil — featherweight

Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson — heavyweight

Good to see James Gallagher here against Jeremy Kennedy. To me, the ’Strabaninal’ was always poised for a championship opportunity, but he has had a few detours in his career so far. If he can get through Kennedy, he cements himself a contender in a new weight class.

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 166 — February 23

Devon Simons vs. Chadricc Kindle — heavyweight

Elijah Harris vs. Giovanni Sarran — heavyweight

Cage Warriors 168 — March 16

Adam Cullen vs. Harel Cohen — lightweight

Cage Warriors 169 — March 30

Thomas Paull vs. Dimitry Solimeis — featherweight

George Hardwick vs. Lucas Clay — lightweight

Cage Warriors 170 — April 6

Sineadh Ni Nuallain vs. Jennifer Trioreau — catchweight (120 lbs.)

Cage Warriors 171 — April 20

Scott Malone vs. Nicolas Leblond — flyweight

Chris Bungard vs. Dumitru Girlean — lightweight

Aidan Stephen vs. Gianluca Scottoli — bantamweight

Paull McBain vs. Alberth Dias — featherweight

Damon Donald vs. Matteo Martignoni — featherweight

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. vs. Wallison Henrique — welterweight

Michael Blair vs. Dec Dean — lightweight

Keir Harvie vs. Kaique Modesto — bantamweight

Ronal Siahaan vs. Igor Wojtas — flyweight

Sign me up for any George Hardwick fight. Dude is violent, and I expect nothing else when he gets into the Cage Warriors cage with Lucas Clay.

Announced KSW fights

KSW Epic — February 24

Konrad Rusinski vs. Muslim Tulshaev — catchweight (181 lbs.)

KSW 92 — March 16

Daniel Rutkowski vs. Julio Cesar Neves — featherweight

If you have read my most recent editions of Fights on Tap, you would understand my excitement for KSW Epic, so I was sad when we lost a fight. That was until KSW came through and found a short-notice replacement for Konrad Rusinski, who was originally scheduled against Andreas Berg Gustafsson in a No Holds Barred (!) fight. In for Gustafsson is Muslim Tulshaev, who is as violent as his upcoming opponent, so I love this replacement.

