Manny Pacquiao blocked from joining 2024 Paris Olympics, but not for the reason you’d think

Professional boxers have been allowed to compete in the last two iterations of the Olympics, and Manny Pacquiao tried to join them for 2024.

Last October, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) officially sent a request for Manny Pacquiao to be allowed to compete at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Four months later, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally denied their request to have the legendary eight-division world champion compete.

It may not be for the reason you’d think though.

Manny Pacquiao denied from competing in 2024 Paris Olympics

A total of 248 boxers will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with majority of the slots being awarded to the winners of various qualifying tournaments. The host nation France will also get six automatic slots, while nine other spots (five women and four men) will be awarded to other countries through the Universality Rule.

Manny Pacquiao won’t be getting any of those slots.

Why? It’s not because Pacquiao hasn’t won or even competed in any of the qualifying tournaments, or because they felt that having a decorated world champ competing against mostly amateurs and inexperienced pros would be unfair.

The IOC has formally denied the Philippines’ request, because well, Manny Pacquiao is too old.

The IOC stressed that they’re sticking to the strict age limit for competing in the Olympics, which is at 40-years-old. Pacquiao is already 45.

IOC won’t make exception for Manny Pacquiao on age limit, universality rule

There are still two upcoming Olympic qualifying tournaments this year, but the IOC Director for National Olympic Committee relations James Macleod said stressed that Pacquiao’s age disqualifies him from joining those.

Filipino officials were previously hoping that Manny Pacquiao could be granted an exemption for one of those Universality slots, but even without the rules on age, the IOC wouldn’t allow him there either.

“Universality places are not allocated to (countries) with an average of more than eight athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games,” the IOC Director stated. “This is the case for the Philippine Olympic Committee.”

Universality slots typically go to countries without much representation in the Olympics, but the Philippines already surpassed that total in the Tokyo Olympics alone, after sending 19 athletes in individual sports, including two Olympic medalist boxers.

The IOC won’t bend the rules for Manny Pacquiao, but he will still return to the boxing ring in April.

Manny Pacquiao still has fights lined up

Manny Pacquiao officially retired in 2021, after compiling a 62-8-2 record during his legendary career that saw him become a record eight-division world champion.

He won’t be competing in the Olympics, but the Filipino boxing icon is still remaining active after officially hanging up the gloves as a professional. He beat up Korean martial arts influencer DK Yoo in 2022, and has another exhibition lined up against Muay Thai legend Buakaw in April.

Pacquiao also signed a contract with Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN and appeared at a recent NYE card, with Nobuyuki Sakakibara announcing a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather in the future.

