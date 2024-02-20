Conor McGregor gets lame callout at WWE Raw

Conor McGregor in a scene from Road House (2024) | Landmark Media, IMAGO

Michael Chandler isn’t giving up on the dream of a fight with Conor McGregor. The former Bellator champion has been waiting for the last year for a bout that may never materialize, but that isn’t stopping him from exhausting every available resource to make it happen. Last night, billed by many outlets as a “surprise appearance,” he showed up at the WWE event in Anaheim to cut a promo on the Irish superstar.

“Hey, what’s up Anaheim! You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. Now, there’s a man from Ireland that’s been making me wait for way too long, and I’ve still got one dude on my mind! Conor McGregor, get your candy ass back to the octagon! We’ve got some unfinished business, boys! God bless. I’ll see you at the top!”

I’m sure the UFC brass had a hand in that surprise appearance, hoping the lure of Chandler’s “Hey, come fight me candy ass, but God bless you first” would somehow provide the right bait for the former champ-champ to jump on the old UFC hook. But we all know what the magic word is and it certainly isn’t “See you at the top.” It starts and ends with money, and if the UFC really wanted to stay in the Conor McGregor business, they’d pony up whatever he’s asking for. But, they’re not, and that is what the holdup is with this bout, not Conor.

And with the way Dana White has been answering questions posited to him about the most popular MMA athlete in the world, it leads one to wonder if the sunset clause in his contract has well and truly kicked in. It was just a few months ago that he expressed frustration about wanting to compete at UFC 300 and that there was a Manny Pacquiao fight people wanted to see him in.

It wouldn’t be that far of a stretch to envision a fight between the two legends in Riyadh. It would undoubtedly do Iron Man numbers and both McGregor and Pacquiao would make a fortune.

One thing is clear, Conor McGregor’s UFC future is very uncertain, and that is straight from Dana’s mouth. “I don’t know, Conor is incredibly rich and doesn’t need money” has been something he’s said more than once over the last couple weeks.

Funnily enough, Conor has been making obvious moves to promote himself and his brands without the UFC. He recently did an interview with GQ to give answers for a listicle titled “Ten things Conor McGregor can’t live without” where the only reference to the UFC he made was about the gloves and the fans. It’s important to note he didn’t say “UFC fans,” instead he went with “fans” and kept the party moving. Even when he mentioned “UFC gloves,” he ended up adding “/McGregor Fast gloves” to it. All ten things on his list were either promoting his brands or his life. (Hat tip to Jed. I. Goodman for the list)

Uncle Dana’s explanation of why Conor McGregor isn’t fighting

Dana also said that Conor’s wealth made negotiating with him very complicated, saying that once guys start making that kind of money, everything changes dramatically. But McGregor has shouted from the rooftops that he’s ready to come back. This flies directly in the face of White’s narrative that comes across as: When you have that kind of money, you don’t need to fight anymore.

But many sports stars—the majority of them—keep on with their careers because of things like legacy or ensuring that they have generational wealth. Lebron James is mega-wealthy, yet he continues playing. Ditto Travis Kelce or Patrick Mahomes or any number of professional athletes that didn’t quit because they made it. It really isn’t as “complicated” as White says it is. In the immortal words of Teddy KGB, “Pay that man his money.”

And Michael Chandler continuing to wait for a fight that I’m certain won’t materialize is kind of asinine, too. Sir, you’ve got to let this one go. You are letting the last of your waning prime just slip away. It won’t be long before you’re playing the part of Tony Ferguson, a mere stepping stone for up-and-comers looking to make their name off yours. No amount of begging, pleading or goading is going to change this. Get out of your own way and make the UFC book you against someone else asap. Time is not on your side, even if the Rolling Stones tell you it is.

