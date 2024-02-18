No rematch! – UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria results and post-fight analysis

Ilia Topuria is the new champion after his KO over legend Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Ilia Topuria KOs Alexander Volkanovski to win belt at UFC 298

The UFC 298 main event a very intriguing match up, and as expected, it started out as extremely technical affair. Topuria’s sharp boxing had him landing a few good shots early, along with a couple of calf kicks. By the end of the first round though, the king of adjustments in Volkanovski was seemingly figuring out the range already.

It’s always hard to outpoint and avoid big shots for five rounds, but if anyone was to beat this younger, explosive fighter, it was Volkanovski right? Nope. The small adjustments didn’t matter in the end, with Topuria eventually finding a big right hand to brutally KO the featherweight GOAT in the second round.

The fight went just about as I predicted, but it was still shocking to see it actually unfold. At just 27-years-old, Topuria is now 15-0 and on top of the world as the new featherweight champion.

Topuria’s rise to superstardom has been impressive, and it seems like it’s only about to blow up exponentially with two countries Spain and Georgia behind him.

Where does Alexander Volkanovski go from here? | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

What’s next for Topuria and Volkanovski?

Volkanovski is obviously still very skilled, and his resume and dominance at featherweight alone means he deserves a rematch if he wanted it, but I’m not sure if he should do that. This marks two bad knockouts in a row just four months apart, and he likely should take a lot of time off. That being said, it also becomes tricky as he’s already 35 and doesn’t exactly have a lot of time left in his Hall of Fame career.

As for Topuria, he did put out an unlikely call out for the one fighter that started out with a similar meteoric rise.

"And Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain."



Ilia Topuria 😮 pic.twitter.com/iURgJFRzhZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2024

That Conor McGregor bout just doesn’t sound realistic at all, and Volkanovski instead suggested a rematch in Spain. I don’t think that should happen next either though.

I don’t care about that weird and unnecessary BMF title at a different division, if it was me, I’d put Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway for his first title defense in Madrid. Volkanovski should take some time off, then perhaps get the next crack and rematch whoever wins that title bout after.

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa go to war at UFC 298

Robert Whittaker was saved by the bell in the opening round, when Paulo Costa landed a perfect spinning heel kick that badly rocked him. He managed to survive, and the pair went on to trade heavy shots for the next 10 minutes.

It was an entertaining back and forth fight that showed Costa looking like his best version that earned himself a title shot in the past, but Whittaker was just better as he smoothly flowed with his trademark combinations and counters.

Any worries about possible ill effects or slowing down from the TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis was put to rest, as Whittaker not only still showed chin and heart, but that skill and speed he’s been known for. I’m not sure where he goes next, but Whittaker is still elite at middleweight.

Robert Whittaker came back to win at UFC 298. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 298: Ian Machado Garry’s decision win gets booed

Ian Machado Garry came in with a lot of hype, and some very weird amount of hate, but he technically passed another tough test in his career. His split decision over Geoff Neal was a much deserved quality win but it wasn’t the most entertaining contest. Garry remained patient and was content to land a few strikes from the outside, and fans (and pros) weren’t that happy.

Fans booed the polarizing fighter heavily after the decision was announced, but Garry seemed content to have gotten the win.

He called out Colby Covington after, and it may just be a smart move as he has name value and is higher in the rankings, but is getting up in age and hasn’t really looked great in recent years. Everyone in the top 5 will be tough, but Covington arguably represents the highest reward and relatively lowest risk in that bracket.

Ian Garry won at UFC 298, but people weren’t that impressed. | Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Merab Dvalishvili outwrestles Olympic champ Henry Cejudo at UFC 298

This was a very entertaining battle between elite wrestlers. Henry Cejudo has Olympic gold in wrestling, and he did have very good moments in the opening round, but this is MMA, it was Merab Dvalishvili that proved to be the better grappler as the fight went on. He wore out Cejudo, and went on to completely dominate on the mat. He might have even broke his forearm at one point.

Dvalishvili also had fun in the process, showboating with a big slam and kept talking to Meta and Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg during the fight. It’s been a long run and he most likely earned his overdue title shot with that performance.

As for Cejudo, the two-division champion already accomplished everything, but despite that, he still didn’t get the money he deserved. He tried to sit out for years since that was his only move with UFC having all the leverage, but judging by his even lower purse now, that desperate bid failed. If this is really it for the 37-year-old, it’s a rough end to Henry Cejudo’s career.

UFC 298: Mackenzie Dern busted up by Amanda Lemos

Mackenzie Dern had some chances on the ground, which made the fight exciting from the idea of a possible comeback submission coming from the jiujitsu world champion. But that did not happen, and it was her lack of striking (and wrestling) that ultimately cost her again.

As seen with her other losses, Dern gets in trouble when faced with someone who she can’t overwhelm with physicality and athleticism. Lemos was just that, and she completely took advantage of all the holes in Dern’s striking. Dern has focused on boxing for years, but didn’t seem to know how to check Lemos’ calf kicks, and kept throwing off balance haymakers that had her running into big shots.

Lemos also made pretty big mistakes, such as following Dern to the ground instead of letting her up when she hurt her, but she still did enough to survive on the mat and really took advantage on the feet to earn a quality win.

Dern was said to have (finally?) focused more on wrestling for this camp, but that should’ve been the focus and approach from the very start of her development. She’s still only 30, but Dern has lost four of six and took a lot of damage in those losses, so I’m not too high about her chances to climb back up into title contention.

Dern took a lot of big shots against Lemos. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Wanderlei Silva to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame

PRIDE and UFC legend Wanderlei Silva was announced to be part of the next inductees at the UFC Hall of Fame. Well deserved recognition for the Axe Murderer.

"It's a dream come true." @WandFC reacts to the news that he'll be inducted into the #UFCHOF later this year! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GE72ERPKrV — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024

