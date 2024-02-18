UFC 298: How Ilia Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria drops Alexander Volkanovski (L) | Armando Arorizo / Agencia EFE, IMAGO

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria delivers on the hype

Ilia Topuria justified the expectations surrounding him by securing a decisive knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 main event, thereby claiming the featherweight championship. The undefeated Topuria demonstrated remarkable prowess by fulfilling his commitment to aggressively confront Volkanovski and secure the win before the conclusion of the bout. His final, devastating right hand, delivered as he pressed Volkanovski against the cage, solidified his victory over the very experienced featherweight champion.

The first round went to Volkanovksi but Topuria established the calf kick

In the first round of their UFC 298 fight, Alexander Volkanovski used left kicks and jabs to attack Ilia Topuria while moving back to avoid incoming punches. These kicks were executed like a jab, without any prior set-up with punches.



Ilia meticulously tracked the receding distance of Volkanovski as Topuria’s right-handed strikes narrowly missed their mark. Concurrently, Alexander was retreating to the side of incoming right-handed blows, maintaining a posture with his chin elevated. I found Topuria’s traditional boxing stance particularly noteworthy, as it avoided excessive weight distribution on the front leg, thereby enabling the right hand to traverse a greater distance.



Volkanovski successfully landed a pair of straight left hands to Topuria’s face and demonstrated effective knee work from the clinch.



Ilia Topuria executed a hard right calf kick that compromised Alexander Volkanovski’s mobility and balance, potentially affecting his performance throughout the fight. Volkanovski narrowly won the round.

Changing rhythm to set up the finish

Round two commenced with a continuation of the strategic exchange between Volkanovski and Topuria, characterized by the former’s consistent application of jabs to the latter’s nose. The rhythm established in the preceding round remained largely intact, yet the encounter’s trajectory was poised to shift.

Robin Black and I discussed how a fighter should establish a pattern or rhythm of stances, types of strikes and/or distance maintenance, and then suddenly break this rhythm to create openings.

In this particular case, Topuria disrupted the rhythm with a right hand strike to the body, which compromised Volkanovski’s defense. Now, let us carefully examine the sequence of moves that led to the conclusion of the fight.

The finishing sequence

Volkanovski throws a left jab and Topuria slips left. Ilia’s weight is on the back foot and this allows him to change levels and attack forward in an instant as his hips are loaded with kinetic energy and he can easily close the distance.

Ilia connects with a right hand to the body, Note that Volkanovski’s chin is up and he cannot really see the next punch coming. The punches that fighters do not see coming are the ones that hurt.

Left hook to the body connects. Alexander’s chin is still up.

Ilia misses with a right hand. Time to control the situation and establish the distance.

Topuria presses his left palm on Alexander’s face. This enables him to feel the target and the distance. Alexander is backed against the cage.

Ilia delivers the decisive right hand.

This fight was a captivating display of skill and tenacity. I was particularly impressed by Topuria’s performance, which demonstrated his technical boxing prowess and strategic acumen. As a supporter of Volkanovski, I acknowledge the setback and express optimism in his ability to recover from this loss at UFC 298, drawing upon the resilience and determination that have characterized his career.

