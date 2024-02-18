Subscribe
UFC 298 MMA News UFC News
0

UFC 298: Pros react to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa going to war – ‘These boys came to rumble!’

This is how Twitter reacted to the Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa UFC 298 co-main event.

By: Anton Tabuena | 1 hour
UFC 298: Pros react to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa going to war – ‘These boys came to rumble!’
Robert Whittaker came back to win at UFC 298. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa faced off as the UFC 298 co-main event, and it was a nasty back and forth war. Costa badly rocked Whittaker with a spinning heel kick at the very end of the first round and was likely saved by the bell. Whittaker recovered and answered back strongly, leading to both men trading big shots throughout the contest.

In the end, it was Robert Whittaker that got his hand raised after a pretty nasty and fun, fight of the night caliber contest.

This is how the pros reacted to the entertaining middleweight clash.

Twitter (X) reacts to UFC 298 war between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story
About the author
Anton Tabuena
Anton Tabuena

Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
‘Shocking!’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ilia Topuria’s brutal KO over Alexander Volkanovski to win belt
'Shocking!' - Pros react to Topuria's brutal KO over Volkanovski
Anton Tabuena | February 18, 2024
0
UFC 298: Ilia Topuria dethrones Alexander Volkanovski with right hook knockout
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria play-by-play
Jack Wannan | February 18, 2024
0
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Eddie Mercado | February 18, 2024
0
Read more stories