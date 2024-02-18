UFC 298: Pros react to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa going to war – ‘These boys came to rumble!’

Robert Whittaker came back to win at UFC 298. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa faced off as the UFC 298 co-main event, and it was a nasty back and forth war. Costa badly rocked Whittaker with a spinning heel kick at the very end of the first round and was likely saved by the bell. Whittaker recovered and answered back strongly, leading to both men trading big shots throughout the contest.

In the end, it was Robert Whittaker that got his hand raised after a pretty nasty and fun, fight of the night caliber contest.

This is how the pros reacted to the entertaining middleweight clash.

The co-main is a banger 👀 #UFC298 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 18, 2024

I like this fight!!! #UFC298 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 18, 2024

Costa needs to put some secret juice on that bald spot in his head. He’s thinning 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024

I genuinely don’t know who is gonna win this fight between Whittaker and Costa — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 18, 2024

What a end of the first round 😨

Both man looked sharp in the 1st round #UFC298 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 18, 2024

Wow Whittaker was killing him then get saved by the bell!!! What a crazy round — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

damn, Whittaker was looking great too! Costa is to big to be spinning 😂#UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

Whittaker's refusal to use his hands to defend punches is maddening… and so dangerous. #UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

Oh these boys came to rumble 👊🏿 #UFC298 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 18, 2024

2-0 🤔? — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Whittaker has one of the best counter right hands in the game. #UFC298 — Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) February 18, 2024

Whitaker is not wavering! Even tho he’s been getting tagged by costa jab! The calf kick is sinking in — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 18, 2024

Both Whitaker and Costa have that wide base which offers great stability and power but its weakness is calf kicks. #UFC298. Whoever wins round 3 wins this fight imo. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024

How long till Costa gets that super Georgian hair transplant?#UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

That was a very weird fight… I think Whittaker? These scorecards are going to be interesting. #UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

Damn I forgot how good Costa can be. Its been so long seeing him fight. #UFC298 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 18, 2024

Hear me out…

Post fight ice baths.

Right after doctors check up. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 18, 2024

Great fight from Robbo. His grit matched with his skills is a hard combination to deal with. #UFC298 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 18, 2024

