UFC 298: Pros react to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa going to war – ‘These boys came to rumble!’

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa faced off as the UFC 298 co-main event, and it was a nasty back and forth war. Costa badly rocked Whittaker with a spinning heel kick at the very end of the first round and was likely saved by the bell. Whittaker recovered and answered back strongly, leading to both men trading big shots throughout the contest.
In the end, it was Robert Whittaker that got his hand raised after a pretty nasty and fun, fight of the night caliber contest.
This is how the pros reacted to the entertaining middleweight clash.
Twitter (X) reacts to UFC 298 war between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa
