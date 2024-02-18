‘Shocking!’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ilia Topuria’s brutal KO over Alexander Volkanovski to win belt

Jump to
Headlining UFC 298 was an intriguing featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. It was an extremely technical affair to start out, with Topuria landing early but Volkanovski seemingly adjusting and figuring out the range. It didn’t matter though, with Topuria eventually finding a big right hand to brutally KO the featherweight GOAT.
Below is how pro fighters reacted to shocking KO and new champion after UFC 298.
Twitter (X) reacts to Ilia Topuria’s KO over Alex Volkanovski to win the title at UFC 298
