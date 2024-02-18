‘Shocking!’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ilia Topuria’s brutal KO over Alexander Volkanovski to win belt

Ilia Topuria is the new featherweight champion after UFC 298. | David Yeazell / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Headlining UFC 298 was an intriguing featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. It was an extremely technical affair to start out, with Topuria landing early but Volkanovski seemingly adjusting and figuring out the range. It didn’t matter though, with Topuria eventually finding a big right hand to brutally KO the featherweight GOAT.

Below is how pro fighters reacted to shocking KO and new champion after UFC 298.

Twitter (X) reacts to Ilia Topuria’s KO over Alex Volkanovski to win the title at UFC 298

I saw topuria training for a week and I can tell you this, man is ready. #UFC298 — マネル・ケイプ موسى Manel Kape (@ManelKape) February 18, 2024

Was on the edge of my seat that whole round 👀😅 #UFC298 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 18, 2024

1-0 Volk — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Such a smart strategy from Volk to attack the right arm of Topouria in the first round .. Hard kicks!! 👏🏼 #UFC298 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 18, 2024

Volkanovski using the kick to pin Topuria right hand and limit its effectiveness.



He’s putting the kick on the arm instead of the body on purpose and it’s beautiful — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) February 18, 2024

Topuria slowly but surely finding the range for his right hand.. — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 18, 2024

Volk distance management is so good 🔥🔥🔥 #ufc298 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) February 18, 2024

WOW TOPURIA — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 18, 2024

That was a good shot but very quick stoppage !! #UFC298 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 18, 2024

Oh my goodness… thats absolutely wild #UFC298 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 18, 2024

Wow Topouria’s power is something else!! He hits so hard 👊👊👊 — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

Them cornerman looking like money on Volks side 🤑🤑🤑 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024

Oh my goodness! Even Islam’s kick didn’t have that kind of power. #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

Holy shit! On the button. We need part 2. #UFC298 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 18, 2024

I told you for a weeks about Topuria. Man is ready 🔥🔥 — マネル・ケイプ موسى Manel Kape (@ManelKape) February 18, 2024

The king is dead, the king is dead. Long live the king…#UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

OH. MY. GOD 😨



What a statement by Ilia Topuria – his boxing on the inside is truly something else 👏🏻#UFC298 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 18, 2024

Damn, that leaning back with the hands down! WOW! Shocking! 😮 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 18, 2024

Wow. I could hear that punch cageside. #UFC298 — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) February 18, 2024

Wow El Matador#UFC298 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 18, 2024

Did he come back too soon — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 18, 2024

😳 Amazing.. He did it!! 🔥 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 18, 2024

Rematch in Spain. 🇪🇸 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

