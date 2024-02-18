UFC 298: Alas poor Volk

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 298 just wrapped up a great night of fights in sunny southern California. The Honda Center saw all manner of action from the athletes, but there were a couple stinkers that didn’t quite pass muster (looking at you Ian Machado Garry). We’ll get to Ian’s fight in a second but first, let’s bask in the glory that was Ilia Topuria putting Old Man Volkanovski right to bed. Tucked him in and sang him a lullaby, he did. But we’re actually kind of sad to see “The Great” get handled like that. He was a good champion, always ready to take on the toughest and gave 100% in all his fights, win or lose. His legacy is more than secure.

All the action from their contest was packed in less than two full rounds—eight minutes and 32 seconds, to be exact. Topuria, it would appear, understands the value of backing up any smack talked during the buildup to his fights. Ian Machado Garry would do well to commit that performance to memory before he starts in with the “I’m too big for Ireland” talk.

Ilia’s multi-faceted skillset is exactly what the doctor ordered to supplant the long-reigning Volkanovski. It would be his crispy, crunchy boxing that would set the tone and his shot selection was a certified chef’s kiss. The way he’d dig hard shots to the ribs in the clinch when Volk was trying to work knees or headhunt was brilliant. It was a masterful performance that deserves every bit of the praise it has gotten and will get this week.

Other UFC 298 moments

The co-main event was a mess in the best way possible, and that is mainly due to Paulo Costa once again starting strong and completely abandoning any semblance of a game plan by the time round two was midway in. He won the first minute of the fight, took the next 3.5 minutes off, then landed a head kick that put Whittaker on roller skates. Fortunately, he was saved from any further punishment by the horn.

The beginning of the second round saw Paulo come out hot, but once again, he devolved into slugging and not bothering to check the brutal low kicks Rob was landing, nor did he attempt to change stances. Whittaker turned that very mortal moment around and pretty much destroyed Costa with volume for the rest of the contest. It was really funny when Costa pointed to the center of the octagon, non-verbally telling Rob to bring it in the last minutes of round three and to leave it all in the cage, except Costa wasn’t willing to do that himself. High comedy!

Ian Machado Garry disappointed in a way that can only be described as “bored me to tears.” For all that mess he was talking this week, he certainly didn’t deliver on his promises. And for someone that thinks he’s too big to headline an entire Irish card, he certainly didn’t make any new fans tonight and it’s very likely he lost some of the ones he had going in. You’ve got two choices, Ian, either stop talking, or actually go for it in the cage.

Have we finally seen the last of Henry Cejudo? He claimed that if he lost this bout, he would retire for good and he did lose this bout, and he lost it definitively. It pains me to ever agree with Dana White on anything, but Henry did waste three of his remaining prime years in “retirement.” While in his self-imposed exile from the sport, he started a family and it wouldn’t be too long after that before he started clucking about coming back. Now he’s lost two back-to-back. Time waits for no man, not even you, Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo reacts following his loss against Merab Dvalishvili during UFC 298 | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

There were some real jewels on UFC 298 aside from these fights, as well. Lemos-Dern was a certified banger with lots of action. Kopylov-Hernandez was fantastic for as long as it lasted. Even the heavyweight fight delivered some action albeit completely one way traffic for MRDL. Let’s take a look at the official results:

UFC 298 Results

UFC 298 Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Performance of the Night: Zhang Mingyang, Ilia Topuria and Anthony Hernandez

What comes after UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria?

The next event after UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria will be UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 on February 24th. That card is taking place at the Arena CDMX Mexico City, Mexico and the main event will enjoy a rematch between Top-5 flyweights Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. The co-main event has an even better rematch than that when elite featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega run it back.

