UFC 298: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa – Live play-by-play results stream for tonight

Robert Whittaker will face Paulo Costa in the co-main event slot of UFC 298. | PanoramiC, IMAGO

Former champ Whittaker faces returning Costa at UFC 298

Ranked middleweights will get the spotlight in the UFC 298 co-main event, as past champion Robert Whittaker will face former title challenger Paulo Costa. The fight will be Costa’s first appearance in nearly a year and a half, with his most recent fight being a 2022 decision win against Luke Rockhold.

Before that win over Rockhold, Costa suffered a pair of losses to notable 185-pound talents Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. While he is riding the momentum of a win, Costa certainly isn’t in the title discussion right now. However, he can edge himself one step closer to being a potential challenger for Dricus Du Plessis with a solid performance over Whittaker.

Whittaker, a fighter who has been one of the top names in the division for years, will be trying to come back from a loss he suffered last summer. In his final fight before dethroning Sean Strickland and earning the middleweight championship, Du Plessis overcame Whittaker at UFC 290 last year via finish. A win on Saturday could push Whittaker closer to accomplishing two tasks at once: Avenging his loss to Du Plessis and regaining the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Bloody Elbow will be providing round-by-round coverage of the UFC 298 co-main event as it happens on Saturday night. Make sure to check back on this page as the fight happens to receive updates on the middleweight bout.

Can Paulo Costa beat the former champion at UFC 298? | Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 298: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa live play-by-play

UFC 298: Live stream, start time, where to watch

UFC 298’s main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET, available via pay-per-view on ESPN+. The top half of the prelims can be viewed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, along with ESPN’s main TV channel. The early prelims will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET, with online services ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass carrying the portion of the card.

