UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Check out the results for tonight's UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 hours
Join us tonight (February 17th) as we cover UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, which is blasting off from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The UFC’s featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, returns to his usual division tonight to defend his throne against the trash-talking #1 contender at 145-pounds, Ilia Topuria.The co-main event for UFC 298 will be an intense showdown between the former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, and the ever-powerful Paulo Costa. The start time for the UFC 298 PPV fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Alexander Volkanovski has pretty much cemented himself as the best featherweight of all-time, and that’s no disrespect to Max Holloway or Jose Aldo. Volk has beat everyone put in front of him, except for when he tested himself up at 155-pounds. His first fight with Islam Makhachev was razor close, and although Volk lost the decision, it really only affirmed his position as one of the pound-for-pound greats. His second fight with Makhachev, however, only made Volkanovski look human. Granted it was a short-notice contest, but getting kicked in the head is hard to bounce back from.

Ilia Topuria has been talking wild since he showed up on the UFC scene in 2020, and six-fights later here he is still undefeated, and competing for a world title. Topuria has walked the walk so well, that he has the oddsmakers listing him with a tiny +105 underdog line against Volkanovski’s. There’s a lot of hype behind Topuria, while Alexander ‘The Great’ hasn’t been looking so great. Sure, Makhachev kicked Alex in the head, but let’s not forget that Jai Herbert was moments away from finishing Ilia with a head kick in their fight. The odds feel spot on here.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria takes place on February 17th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Full fight card results

Main card

Prelims

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Bloody Elbow Podcast
