UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Live play-by-play results stream for tonight

Can Ilia Topuria dethrone Alexander ‘The Great?’

One of the best matchups you can make at featherweight will go down this weekend at UFC 298, as pound-for-pound third-ranked fighter and current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will take on undefeated Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski will be trying to extend his 1,500-day reign even further, putting his title on the line for the sixth time since earning it in 2019.

Saturday will be Volkanovski’s return to featherweight after a second unsuccessful excursion up at lightweight. In an attempt at becoming a two-division champion, Volkanovski lost a short-notice title fight to Islam Makhachev late last year via first-round stoppage. This was his second time facing the lightweight champ, as he previously lost a unanimous decision in February 2023 as well. After not having the best 2023 – at least in comparison to his previous years of absolute dominance in the UFC – Volkanovski will have the chance to score a big win back at 145 pounds.

Topuria is in a title position after stringing together six UFC wins since 2020. He is coming off a high-profile featherweight win, going five rounds against former interim title challenger Josh Emmett for a unanimous decision victory last year. Before then, he handed Bryce Mitchell his first loss and scored stoppages over Jai Herbert and Damon Jackson. While Topuria has numerous impressive victories on his record, nothing is as big as the matchup he is booked for this weekend.

If you want round-by-round updates as the main event fight takes place, keep an eye on this article. The story will be updated frequently during the bout, providing you with details and insight about the matchup as it goes down.

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria live play-by-play

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Official Decision

UFC 298 Quick Results

UFC 298 Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (PPV)

UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

UFC 298 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET) (ESPN & ESPN+)

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Riberio

UFC 298 Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) (ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Welterweight: Val Woodburn vs. Oban Elliott

Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick



UFC 298: Live stream, start time, where to watch

UFC 298’s main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET, available via pay-per-view on ESPN+. The top half of the prelims can be viewed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, along with ESPN’s main TV channel. The early prelims will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET, with online services ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass carrying the portion of the card.

