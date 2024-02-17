‘Heart!’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern getting busted up by Amanda Lemos

Jump to
The featured UFC 298 prelim saw Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern go back and forth for three rounds. Dern had some moments on the ground, but her striking still had its glaring holes and Lemos was able to badly hurt her multiple times, including a near finish in the second round. It was an entertaining fight where both had chances to win, but Lemos won a much deserved a unanimous decision.
Below is how the pros reacted to the strawweight scrap.
Twitter (X) reacts to Amanda Lemos’ win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298
