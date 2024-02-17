Subscribe
MMA News UFC 298 UFC News
‘Heart!’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern getting busted up by Amanda Lemos

This is how Twitter reacted to Mackenzie Dern losing to Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

By: Anton Tabuena | 26 seconds
'Heart!' – UFC 298: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern getting busted up by Amanda Lemos
Mackenzie Dern lost at UFC 298. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The featured UFC 298 prelim saw Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern go back and forth for three rounds. Dern had some moments on the ground, but her striking still had its glaring holes and Lemos was able to badly hurt her multiple times, including a near finish in the second round. It was an entertaining fight where both had chances to win, but Lemos won a much deserved a unanimous decision.

Below is how the pros reacted to the strawweight scrap.

MMA: UFC 298-Lemos vs Dern Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Amanda Lemos lands a hit against Mackenzie Dern during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Anaheim Honda Center California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20240217_gav_sv5_082
Dern took a lot of big shots against Lemos. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Twitter (X) reacts to Amanda Lemos’ win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication.

About the author
Anton Tabuena
Anton Tabuena

Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

