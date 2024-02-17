‘Heart!’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern getting busted up by Amanda Lemos

Mackenzie Dern lost at UFC 298. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The featured UFC 298 prelim saw Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern go back and forth for three rounds. Dern had some moments on the ground, but her striking still had its glaring holes and Lemos was able to badly hurt her multiple times, including a near finish in the second round. It was an entertaining fight where both had chances to win, but Lemos won a much deserved a unanimous decision.

Below is how the pros reacted to the strawweight scrap.

Twitter (X) reacts to Amanda Lemos’ win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298

It wasn’t easy getting here for Dern. Needs to really make the most of it! #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

That was a beautiful pendulum sweep by Dern. #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

That’s a 10-8 for lemos #ufc298 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 18, 2024

Lemos just needs to let go and get her back on the feet for the finish. That was close to being over. #UFC298 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 18, 2024

What a fight!!!! These girls deserve all the respect #UFC298 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 18, 2024

Sean Strickland is someone punching the wall right now . This Dern/ Lemos fight 😂😂😂 is a good one ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024

One thing for sure, do NOT QUESTION @MackenzieDern heart! That will to come back is REAL! #UFC298 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) February 18, 2024

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 great showcase!!! Both ladies should be proud regardless! #warriors #UFC298 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 18, 2024

Agree with the decision !? #ufc298 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 18, 2024

Fun fight ladies 👏🏽 https://t.co/NUqWo2yQ4l — Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) February 18, 2024

