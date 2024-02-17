UFC 298: Joe Rogan’s ’embarrassing’ comments made Mackenzie Dern cry

Mackenzie Dern wasn't too happy with the statements made by UFC commentators like Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Mackenzie Dern returns at UFC 298, and will look to rebound from her last fight against Jessica Andrade.

Joe Rogan criticized Mackenzie Dern, says skills have “regressed”

Former UFC champion and KO artist knocked Dern down four times in their contest, leading to the BJJ world champion suffering her first ever stoppage loss. In the broadcast, commentators like Joe Rogan were also criticizing Dern’s “very awkward” striking ability for most of the contest.

“It’s not like Dern hasn’t had success. She has had moments. Her jab is very good,” Daniel Cormier said.

“That ducking under, it looks very awkward,” Joe Rogan remarked.

“She gets a little lost, when the exchanges get a little long and wild” Cormier added.

“That’s a great way to put it. Lost. Like she’s not exactly sure where she needs to be,” Joe Rogan added.

“She’s flailing (arm punches) and her chin is up in the air. Look at her, that’s crazy,” Joe Rogan exclaimed. “At this level, to have that lack of awareness in those exchanges is crazy.”

Moments after the finish, Rogan also opined about Dern’s skills declining.

“We saw it coming,” Joe Rogan said right after Dern got finished. “It’s like she regressed in her striking from her last performance.”

Daniel Cormier also noted for Dern needing to mix in her jiujitsu game better, while Din Thomas added that they need to “fire whoever told her to get rid of Jason Parillo.”

Ahead of her UFC 298 bout, Mackenzie Dern admitted that hearing the UFC commentary from her loss wasn’t easy for her.

“When I heard the commentary like Joe Rogan, D.C., and stuff, that for me, that was — I felt embarrassed — I felt bad,” Dern said on an appearance at Morning Kombat (transcript via MMA Mania). “I was like, ‘Dang, how did I just fight Angela Hill in May with like the best performance and now they’re saying I look like a fricken high school girl brawling and stuff like that?’

“For me, they’re the kind of critics that can influence a lot of people with what they say commentating. Man, I can’t believe they said that about me. I looked like that?!

“Then I started remembering, well, the same way they said good stuff about me they’ve said bad. It goes back-and-forth. It’s their job, they’re going to commentate no matter what. I still love them and everything like that. So, it wasn’t too bad,” she said.

“Just that first moment I watched the fight I was crying, like this is so embarrassing, oh my gosh.”

For what it’s worth, there will be a slightly different commentary team when Mackenzie Dern fights next at UFC 298. With Daniel Cormier won’t be around, and Michael Bisping will be stepping in for his color commentary duties. Joe Rogan and Jon Anik will complete the trio in the booth.

Mackenzie Dern calls UFC 298 bout a “must win”

Mackenzie Dern will be facing Amanda Lemos at UFC 298, and she will be coming into the contest on relatively short notice after replacing an injured Tatiana Suarez.

“On a personal level, (this fight) is a must win,” Dern said.

After kicking off her UFC career winning 7 of 8 fights, Dern has since alternated wins and losses in the last three years, with good wins over Angela Hill and Tecia Torres, and tough losses to Jessica Andrade, Yan Xiaonan and Marina Rodriguez.

