UFC 298: Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal: Live play-by-play results, stream

Jump to
Preview
It’s time for UFC 298! The event is happening tonight in Anaheim, CA with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria fighting in the main event. However, before that fight happens we’ve got an intriguing match-up in the UFC’s welterweight division. The undefeated Ian Machado Garry is seeking to prove he’s a contender in the promotion tonight when he takes on Geoff Neal.
There’s been lots of talk and bad blood between these, too, but it’s time to put that aside and settle things in the cage. You can follow all the action tonight with our live streaming pay-per-view play-by-play below.
Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal live play-by-play
Round 1
Coming soon…
Round 2
Coming soon…
Round 3
Coming soon…
Official Decision
Coming soon…
UFC 298 Quick Results
Main card
- – Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Featherweight Title
- – Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: Middleweight
- – Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal: Welterweight
- – Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo: Bantamweight
- – Roman Kopylov vs. Anthony Hernandez: Middleweight
Prelims
- – Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern: Strawweight
- – Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Justin Tafa: Heavyweight
- – Carlos Vera vs. Rinya Nakamura: Bantamweight
- – Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro: Light Heavyweight
- – Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow: Welterweight
- – Val Woodburn vs. Oban Elliott: Welterweight
- – Miranda Maverick vs. Andrea Lee: (W) Flyweight
Start date and time
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria takes place on February 17th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.
Live streams
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 298 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
Bloody Elbow merch available
Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.
About the author