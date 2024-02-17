Subscribe
UFC 298: Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal: Live play-by-play results, stream

It's time for UFC 298! The event goes down live tonight and on the main card we have Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal. Check…

By: Tim Bissell | 2 hours
UFC 298's Ian Machado Garry. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Preview

It’s time for UFC 298! The event is happening tonight in Anaheim, CA with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria fighting in the main event. However, before that fight happens we’ve got an intriguing match-up in the UFC’s welterweight division. The undefeated Ian Machado Garry is seeking to prove he’s a contender in the promotion tonight when he takes on Geoff Neal.

UFC 298 Exclusive: Ian Machado Garry talks love and hate

There’s been lots of talk and bad blood between these, too, but it’s time to put that aside and settle things in the cage. You can follow all the action tonight with our live streaming pay-per-view play-by-play below.

May 13, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - May 13: (L-R) Ian Machado Garry celebrates his ko victory over Daniel Rodriguez punch at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA - ZUMAp175 20230513_zsa_p175_165
UFC 298’s Ian Machado Garry when he fought Daniel Rodriguez. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 298 Quick Results

Main card

UFC 298 staff picks and predictions: Alexander Volkanovski has still got it

Prelims

Start date and time

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria takes place on February 17th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

MMA: UFC 290 - Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) prior to the fight against Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230708_szo_cs1_0307
Alexander Volkanovski defends his title tonight at UFC 298. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 298 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

