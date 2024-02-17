Subscribe
UFC 298: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo: Live play-by-play results, stream

UFC 298 is live tonight! And it's time to check out Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo to see who might be next to fight Sean…

By: Tim Bissell | 3 hours
UFC 298's Merab Dvalishvili when he fought Petr Yan. | Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

It’s time for UFC 298! The event is happening tonight in Anaheim, CA. Tonight’s main event has Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title. But before that five round clash there is a main card filled with exciting match-ups.

One of those pits former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo against rising contender Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC 298 staff picks and predictions: Alexander Volkanovski has still got it

You can follow along with Dvalishvili vs. Cejudo live tonight with our streaming pay-per-view play-by-play below.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Ceudo live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 298 Quick Results

Main card

Ex-UFC champ Henry Cejudo pranks himself? | Hate to see it

Prelims

Start date and time

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria takes place on February 17th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

MMA: UFC 290 - Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) prior to the fight against Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230708_szo_cs1_0307
Alexander Volkanovski defends his title tonight at UFC 298. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 298 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015, but has been watching since the early 2000s. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Tim is currently a social worker in training.

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
