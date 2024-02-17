‘He’s a track-star lmfao’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ian Machado Garry’s boring win over Geoff Neal

Ian Garry won at UFC 298, but people weren't that impressed. | Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Ian Machado Garry faced Geoff Neal at UFC 298, which served as another test for the Irish rising star. It wasn’t the most entertaining contest, as Garry remained patient and tried to just pick him apart from the outside, but it was a quality decision win regardless.

Garry won a split decision, and fans booed the polarizing fighter heavily after.

Below is how the pros reacted to the welterweight contest.

Twitter (X) reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win at UFC 298

Certainly Ian Garry’s toughest and most dangerous test to date. #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

Neal I think — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Very close round. Neal seemed to edge it out slightly. #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

It's like these guys hate takedowns. #UFC298 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 18, 2024

Garry looks smoother but Neal is still landing the better strikes! 20-18 Neal — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

What’s is Neal background? Like he a wrestler… striker, ! He just March forward. Great eyes too — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 18, 2024

I would of gave Garry a yellow card by now. — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) February 18, 2024

He’s a run he’s a track-star lmfao nah but respectfully a full check is better than Half — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024

Annoying AF. Save it for later https://t.co/9kp3fVcoTN — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

Geoff Neal could have done this and Garry still would have ran. #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/YZpEm0EsAC — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 18, 2024

Felt Iike Neal lost this fight more than Garry won it. Frustrating to watch. #UFC298 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 18, 2024

Omg! UFC needs new judges 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 18, 2024

Covington is a good call out, will be interesting to see if Colby accepts. https://t.co/H9OWacVeFC — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

