Subscribe
UFC 298 MMA News UFC News
0

‘He’s a track-star lmfao’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ian Machado Garry’s boring win over Geoff Neal

This is how Twitter reacted to Ian Machado Garry's UFC 298 win.

By: Anton Tabuena | 1 hour
‘He’s a track-star lmfao’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ian Machado Garry’s boring win over Geoff Neal
Ian Garry won at UFC 298, but people weren't that impressed. | Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Ian Machado Garry faced Geoff Neal at UFC 298, which served as another test for the Irish rising star. It wasn’t the most entertaining contest, as Garry remained patient and tried to just pick him apart from the outside, but it was a quality decision win regardless.

Garry won a split decision, and fans booed the polarizing fighter heavily after.

Below is how the pros reacted to the welterweight contest.

Twitter (X) reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win at UFC 298

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story
About the author
Anton Tabuena
Anton Tabuena

Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Live play-by-play results stream for tonight
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria play-by-play
Jack Wannan | February 18, 2024
0
UFC 298: Pros react to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa going to war – ‘These boys came to rumble!’
They came to rumble! - Pros react to Whittaker and Costa going to war
Anton Tabuena | February 18, 2024
0
UFC 298: Robert Whittaker beats Paulo Costa in close stand-up battle
UFC 298: Whittaker vs. Costa play-by-play
Jack Wannan | February 18, 2024
0
Read more stories