‘He’s a track-star lmfao’ – UFC 298: Pros react to Ian Machado Garry’s boring win over Geoff Neal

Ian Machado Garry faced Geoff Neal at UFC 298, which served as another test for the Irish rising star. It wasn’t the most entertaining contest, as Garry remained patient and tried to just pick him apart from the outside, but it was a quality decision win regardless.
Garry won a split decision, and fans booed the polarizing fighter heavily after.
Below is how the pros reacted to the welterweight contest.
Twitter (X) reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win at UFC 298
