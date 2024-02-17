Brought him to Zuckerberg! – UFC 298: Pros react to Merab Dvalishvili outwrestling Olympic champ Henry Cejudo

Jump to
Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo fought at UFC 298, in an entertaining battle between top level wrestlers. Cejudo has an Olympic gold medal in wrestling, but this is MMA and Dvalishvili impressively won most of the grappling exchanges.
Cejudo had good moments in the opening round, but Dvalishvili overwhelmed him in the next two rounds to take an impressive win over the two-division champion. He also had fun in the process, repeatedly talking to Facebook and Meta head Mark Zuckerberg during the fight, who was ringside watching.
Twitter (X) reacts to UFC 298
