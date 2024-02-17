Brought him to Zuckerberg! – UFC 298: Pros react to Merab Dvalishvili outwrestling Olympic champ Henry Cejudo

Merab Dvalishvili shined at UFC 298. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo fought at UFC 298, in an entertaining battle between top level wrestlers. Cejudo has an Olympic gold medal in wrestling, but this is MMA and Dvalishvili impressively won most of the grappling exchanges.

Cejudo had good moments in the opening round, but Dvalishvili overwhelmed him in the next two rounds to take an impressive win over the two-division champion. He also had fun in the process, repeatedly talking to Facebook and Meta head Mark Zuckerberg during the fight, who was ringside watching.

Cejudo trying to make yall remember! Triple C — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024

I had the privilege of training with Henry Cejudo. Very intelligent person. #UFC298 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) February 18, 2024

1-1 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Cejudo’s arm might be broken #UFC298 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 18, 2024

How in the hell are we being cheated of 2 more rounds of Merab and Cejudo? Crazy this is only 3 rounds. This is a fight right here. #ufc298 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) February 18, 2024

Brought him to Mark again! #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

If this is it for Cejudo, it’s been a great one my friend. #HOF 👏🏼 #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

Mma grappling is completely different than wrestling or grappling… Merab is a prove #ufc298 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 18, 2024

Merab is one talented fighter ! Can’t wait to see more ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024

