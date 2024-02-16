UFC 298 fight cancelled with no replacement available

The Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, site of UFC 298. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 298 is this Saturday

UFC 298 goes down this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The main event has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his crown against upstart Ilia Topuria. The co-main has a middleweight clash that pits former champ Robert Whittaker against former challenger Paulo Costa. There’s also Ian Machado Garry looking to back up his talk in a fight with Geoff Neal.

UFC 298 headliner Ilia Topuria. | Oscar J. Barroso / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Sadly, the card has had a minor setback this week with one fight falling off the prelim portion of the show.

The UFC announced yesterday that Tresean Gore had suffered an injury and would not be able to make his fight with AJ Dobson. In response to this injury, the UFC have opted not to seek a replacement and have instead pulled Dobson off the card, too. UFC 298 will now progress with 12 scheduled bouts.

This isn’t the first change to the line-up at UFC 298. Initially the card was meant to feature former title challenger Amanda Lemos against contender Tatiana Suarez. However, Suarez had to withdraw from that bout due to injury. She was replaced by fellow contender Mackenzie Dern. UFC 298 was initially meant to feature Marcin Tybura vs. Tai Tuivasa, too, but that bout has been rescheduled.

Tresean Gore was coming off the biggest win in his career

Tresean Gore is 4-2 in his pro career. He joined the ranks of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 in 2021, back when he was a 3-0 prospect. After bowing out of TUF due to injury he made his UFC proper debut in a unanimous decision loss against Bryan Battle at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland in 2022.

Tresean Gore on the UFC APEX scales. | Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Gore was then TKO’d by Cody Brundage at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev a few months later. Just three months after that Gore took on Josh Fremd (with his UFC contract likely on the line). He defeated Fremd via first round guillotine choke to notch his first Octagon victory.

Gore has been out of action for 14 months now, having had a a UFC 290 match-up with Bo Nickal fall through (due to a torn wrist ligament) last summer.

AJ Dobson is a 7-2 pro. He is a Contender Series alum, having debuted on that series in 2021. Since beating Hashem Arkhagha there he’s lost to Jacob Malkoun and Armen Petrosyan. He scored his first non Contender Series UFC win with a decision over Tafon Nchukwi in August.

Dobson has now been booked to fight former UFC headliner Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas in March.

