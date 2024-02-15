Jake Paul and Sean Strickland wanted to fight, but UFC won't allow it? | Miguel Rodriguez / NurPhoto, IMAGO

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has been trying to fight more random people as of late. After recently beating up an internet streamer and going after rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the UFC middleweight decided to trade barbs with another YouTuber.

At least this time, he’s going after a trained fighter.

Jake Paul called Sean Strickland a bully, offered $1 million to fight

Sean Strickland has a reputation for going hard in sparring, and soon after bloodying up controversial influencer Sneako, Jake Paul challenged the bully.

“Shawn Strickland (sic) you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “You weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out😅. You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.

“I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth),” Paul wrote, before offering a bet. “But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run.”

Strickland, unsurprisingly, responded with yet another line about his weird murder fantasies.

“Real talk… jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter f—ng joke,” Strikland tweeted. “You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I’d take your f—g life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man’s life and walk?”

Sean Strickland lost his UFC title to Dricus Du Plessis last January. | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Sean Strickland says UFC blocked Jake Paul fight

Interestingly enough, Sean Strickland says he actually went to the UFC about the proposed $1 million gym spar. UFC fighters are all under restrictive and exclusive contracts, and according to the former middleweight champion the promotion immediately shut down the idea.

“So Jake Paul offered me $1 million knowing that it is impossible for me to do that. And I actually talked to Hunter (Campbell, UFC Chief Business Officer),” Strickland said on his YouTube channel. “I was like ‘Hunter, I will fight this man. You let Conor McGregor fight Mayweather, this is an easier fight, easier money, can I do that?’

“Hunter is like the left hand or right hand of Dana… Hunter explained to me that he sells no fights. When they have fights, they give away tickets, that he doesn’t make money, that his target audience is children, and they don’t buy pay-per-views.

“So it’s a little depressing, because I thought to myself ‘I’ll take a payday beating up this f—ng man, seems easy enough.’”

I’m not sure what Jake Paul’s selling power (or lack of) has to do with UFC blocking a potential million dollar payday, but the entire thing will not happen. Since Strickland couldn’t get permission, he instead went on to challenge Paul to a sparring session in Las Vegas, only this time, it’d be for free.

Jake Paul finally fighting like a true boxer these days… by taking on sub par opposition to build himself up. | Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Who are Jake Paul and Sean Strickland fighting next?

They’re obviously not going to fight each other, but Jake Paul is already lined up to box again next month. Now 8-1 after beating a club level boxer last December, Paul is fighting another hand picked opponent on March 2 as he tries to get more experience and ring time like most boxing prospects.

Jake Paul will face 35-year-old Ryan Bourland, who has a decent looking 17-2 record on paper, but a closer look into things show him beating terrible opposition, and having just one win in the last 5 years.

Strickland on the other hand, is fresh off a January 20 bout where he lost his UFC middleweight belt to Dricus Du Plessis. He still doesn’t have a fight announced, which may just be why he has way too much time for all this nonsense lately.

