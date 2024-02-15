UFC 298: The Volk vibes are off

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 298 is just a couple days away and with it comes a very stiff test for our featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski is coming off another loss to Islam Makhachev, a rushed bout where Volk let the UFC pressure him into replacing an injured Charles Oliveira on short notice. Now, Ilia Topuria looms ahead of him, a stout fireplug of a man with excellent striking, real knockout power and a very diverse grappling game.

Is it finally going to be the day that the featherweight throne finds a new man seated upon it? Has Volkanovski’s long athletic career (remember, he played rugby before he started the punchy-face thing) finally begun to catch up with him, or will “The Great” prove us all wrong once again? What’s that, you want to know why I said “again”? Let’s harken back to when he won his belt. The vast majority of the community labored under the assumption that Max Holloway would keep his belt. Hence, “again.”

The rest of the main card is a well-stocked affair with five excellent fights and two of them are middleweight bouts! I know, I know, that’s almost unheard of these days but every once in a while, Sean Shelby pulls a rabbit out of the proverbial hat. He’s certainly done it here with Kopylov-Hernandez and Whittaker-Costa. A feast for all those lamenting a division that once upon a time was solid, dare I say robust, even.

Henry Cejudo is finally re-entering the octagon after a disappointing loss to then-champion Aljamain Sterling last May. The clout-chasing former champ-champ had to do some damage control after botching a spot on the Countdown show where he fired his longtime coach Eric Albarracin. After a ton of social media backlash, the Olympian claimed it was only for the cameras, but sources say there have been changes made to who will be cornering him this weekend, leading many to wonder if Albarracin really is gone for good.

Will all the extraneous factors matter once he steps into the cage with Merab Dvalishvili? Has he spent enough serious time training and working on his cardio? He just urned 37 and has a single fight in nearly four years, and that was a losing effort. Merab, by comparison, fought six times in that time frame—all of them wins. As a matter of fact, he hasn’t had a loss in nearly six years. Let’s take a look at the entirety of the main card:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

The next event after UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria will be UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 on February 24th. That card is taking place at the Arena CDMX Mexico City, Mexico and the main event will enjoya rematch between top-5 flyweights Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. The co-main event has an even better rematch than that when elite featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega run it back.

